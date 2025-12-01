Benfica Vs Napoli LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Mourinho’s Eagles Host Conte’s Azzurri At Estadio Da Luz

Benfica vs Cruz Azul Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 6. | Photo: X

Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase, Matchday 6 fixture between Benfica and Napoli at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. Benfica, managed by Jose Mourinho, have endured a difficult campaign with just one win from five matches, though their 2-0 victory over Ajax last time out revived faint hopes of reaching the knockout stage. The Eagles still sit outside the playoff places and must win tonight to keep their European dream alive. Napoli, under Antonio Conte, arrive in strong form, sitting on a four-point cushion over Benfica. Gli Azzurri are on a five-game winning streak across all competitions, including a 2-0 Champions League victory over Qarabag and a 2-1 Serie A triumph against Juventus. Follow the live scores and updates from the Benfica vs Napoli football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Dec 2025, 12:04:05 am IST Benfica vs Napoli LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Benfica and Napoli have played each other five times, with Napoli winning four of those games compared to just one victory for Benfica. Their last meeting was in the UEFA Champions League in the 2016-17 season, with Napoli winning 2-1 in Lisbon.

10 Dec 2025, 11:44:08 pm IST Benfica vs Napoli LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Benfica vs Napoli, Matchday 6

Venue: Estadio da Luz, Lisbon

Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Time: 1:30 AM IST (December 11)

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Live Telecast: -