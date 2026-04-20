Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Top Photos: Bangla Tigers Eye Redemption After Losing First Encounter

Bangladesh's captain Mehity Hassan Miraz toss the coin as New Zealand's captain Tom Latham looks on during the second one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain

1/7 New Zealand's Henry Nicholls plays a shot during the second one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain





2/7 Bangladesh's Nahid Rana celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Henry Nicholls during the second one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain





3/7 New Zealand's Nick Kelly plays a shot during the second one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain





4/7 Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam bowls a delivery during the second one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain





5/7 New Zealand's captain Tom Latham plays a shot during the second one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain





6/7 Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar, left, celebrating the wicket of New Zealand's captain Tom Latham during the second one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain





7/7 New Zealand's Nick Kelly celebrates his fifty runs during the second one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain





