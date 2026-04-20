Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Top Photos: Bangla Tigers Eye Redemption After Losing First Encounter
Following their narrow defeat in the series opener, Bangladesh returns to the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium today, April 20, 2026, for a high-stakes second ODI against New Zealand. Trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, the hosts are under pressure to rectify the batting collapse that saw them lose their last seven wickets for just 37 runs in the first game. While captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz will look to lead a resilient comeback, the "Black Caps" enter with significant momentum. See best photos below
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