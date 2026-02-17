India A Vs Nepal Live Streaming, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Toss Update And Playing XIs

India A vs Nepal, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Get the toss update, playing XIs, and live streaming information for Group A Match 9 between India A Women and Nepal Women at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Tuesday, 17 February

Outlook Sports Desk
India A Vs Nepal Live Streaming, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Toss Update Playing XIs
India A Vs Nepal, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: India A Women have won the toss. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • India A Women face Nepal Women in Group A Match 9 of the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Tuesday, 17 February

  • India A Women have won the toss and elected to field first

  • The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India

India A face Nepal in the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Tuesday, 17 February.

India A are within touching distance of a knockout berth, sitting second in Group A after bouncing back strongly from an opening loss to the UAE.

They responded in emphatic fashion, dismantling Pakistan A by eight wickets to swing the momentum firmly in their favour heading into this final group-stage clash.

India A Vs Nepal LIVE Score

The turnaround has been powered by Vrinda Dinesh, whose unbeaten 55 off just 29 balls in the previous game lit up the contest and underlined her form.

Captain Radha Yadav has complemented that firepower with disciplined leadership and sharp spells, keeping the bowling unit tight and purposeful. India A look settled, confident, and aware that one more strong performance could seal their progression.

For Nepal, this is about pride and the chance to shake up the group. They have shown glimpses of quality, particularly through Samjhana Khadka’s fighting half-century against the UAE, but they will need a collective effort close to flawless to upset an Indian side building rhythm at the right time.

India A Vs Nepal, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Toss Update And Playing XIs

India A Women have won the toss and have opted to field.

Nepal Women Squad: Bindu Rawal, Samjhana Khadka, Puja Mahato(c), Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Rubina Chhetri, Roma Thapa, Rubi Poddar(w), Seemana KC, Riya Sharma, Manisha Upadhayay, Anu Kadayat, Suman Bista, Kabita Joshi, Kajal Shrestha

India A Women Squad: Humairaa Kaazi, Vrinda Dinesh, Anushka Sharma, Tejal Hasabnis, Radha Yadav(c), Mamatha Madiwala(w), Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Minnu Mani, Saima Thakor, Jintimani Kalita, Nandni Sharma, Deeya Yadav, Nandini Kashyap, Sonia Mendhiya

India A Vs Nepal, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Live Streaming

The India A vs Nepal Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Published At:
