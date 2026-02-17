India A Vs Nepal LIVE Cricket Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: NEP-W Face INDA-W

India A vs Nepal LIVE Cricket Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Catch play-by-play updates of Group A Match 9 between India A Women and Nepal Women at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Tuesday, 17 February

India A Vs Nepal LIVE Cricket Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Updates
India A Vs Nepal LIVE Cricket Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Radha Yadav in action during India women vs New Zealand women 2nd ODI match at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. X | BCCI Women
India A vs Nepal LIVE Cricket Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Group A Match 9 between India A Women and Nepal Women at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Tuesday, 17 February. India A are closing in on a knockout berth after rebounding from an opening defeat to the UAE with a commanding eight-wicket win over Pakistan A. One final group-stage hurdle remains against Nepal as they look to seal qualification. Stay with us for all the live updates.
India A Vs Nepal LIVE Cricket Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Good Morning!

Hello, we’re back with another live blog and it’s India A vs Nepal in the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026! Big stakes, knockout hopes on the line, and plenty to play for as the action unfolds in Bangkok. Buckle up and stay tuned, we’re bringing you every twist, turn and big moment live.

