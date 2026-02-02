Manchester United Vs Fulham: Dramatic Sesko Goal Gives Carrick Third Successive Win In Premier League

It's Michael Carrick time in Manchester. The interim manager has led the Red Devils to three wins on the bounce, and they are now fourth in the English Premier League table. Having defeated Pep Guardiola's team in the Manchester Derby and leaders Arsenal, United wasted no time against visiting Fulham. Veteran Casemiro opened the scoring in the 19th minute, connecting captain Bruno Fernandes' floater for a header, then Matheus Cunha doubled the lead 11 minutes into the second half. But Marco Silva's Cottagers struck in quick succession, from the spot by Raul Jimenez (85') and Kevin (90+1'), to lay open the fixture. Moments later, substitute Benjamin Sesko drilled one into the corner for a dramatic stoppage-time winner for the hosts, assisted by Fernandes, again. A buoyant United will host Tottenham, who shared spoils with Manchester City in the late kick-off, on Saturday, while Fulham welcome Everton the same day.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Manchester United and Fulham Premier League soccer match-
Manchester United players celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
1/9
Manchester United and Fulham Premier League soccer match-Michael Carrick
Manchester United's head coach Michael Carrick celebrates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Manchester United and Fulham Premier League soccer match-Kevin
Fulham's Kevin celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Manchester United and Fulham Premier League soccer match-Benjamin Sesko
Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko, left, and Fulham's Calvin Bassey challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Manchester United and Fulham Premier League soccer match-Harry Maguire
Manchester United's Harry Maguire (bottom right) fouls Fulham's Raul Jimenez in the box to give Fulham a penalty kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Martin Rickett
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Manchester United and Fulham Premier League soccer match-Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Manchester United and Fulham Premier League soccer match-Matheus Cunha
Manchester United's Matheus Cunha, right, celebrates with Manchester United's Amad Diallo, left, and Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Manchester United and Fulham Premier League soccer match-Matheus Cunha
Manchester United's Matheus Cunha scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Manchester United and Fulham Premier League soccer match-Casemiro
Manchester United's Casemiro celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham in Manchester, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Manchester United and Fulham Premier League soccer match-Casemiro
Manchester United's Casemiro, top center, scores the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham in Manchester, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up: IND A Ease To 38-Run Win; Tilak Shows Off Fitness

  2. Canada Vs Italy LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Smuts Misses Half-Century

  3. Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag To Ayush Badoni - Check Out India A's Full Squad For World Cup Warm-Up Fixtures

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Warns PCB Of Serious Consequences Over Possible India Match Boycott

  5. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  5. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026 And The Politics Of Assumed Loyalty

  2. Budget 2026: Tourism Sees Ambitious Announcements; Heritage, Buddhism, Trekking Gets Major Focus

  3. Disabled Rights Platform Calls Union Budget ‘Exclusionary’

  4. Budget 2026: India Plans Rare Earth Corridors In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Other States To Cut China Dependence

  5. Budget 2026 Leaves Kerala Disappointed; Many Tamil Nadu Demands Unmet

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Russia Sees ‘Visible’ Military Victory in Ukraine: Medvedev

  2. 15 Pakistani Soldiers, 92 Militants Killed In Balochistan Counter-Terror Operations

  3. Trump Says India Will Buy Venezuelan Oil Instead Of Iranian Crude

  4. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  5. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes