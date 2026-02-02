Manchester United Vs Fulham: Dramatic Sesko Goal Gives Carrick Third Successive Win In Premier League
It's Michael Carrick time in Manchester. The interim manager has led the Red Devils to three wins on the bounce, and they are now fourth in the English Premier League table. Having defeated Pep Guardiola's team in the Manchester Derby and leaders Arsenal, United wasted no time against visiting Fulham. Veteran Casemiro opened the scoring in the 19th minute, connecting captain Bruno Fernandes' floater for a header, then Matheus Cunha doubled the lead 11 minutes into the second half. But Marco Silva's Cottagers struck in quick succession, from the spot by Raul Jimenez (85') and Kevin (90+1'), to lay open the fixture. Moments later, substitute Benjamin Sesko drilled one into the corner for a dramatic stoppage-time winner for the hosts, assisted by Fernandes, again. A buoyant United will host Tottenham, who shared spoils with Manchester City in the late kick-off, on Saturday, while Fulham welcome Everton the same day.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE