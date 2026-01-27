Sri Lanka Vs England: Joe Root’s 20th ODI Hundred Powers ENG To Massive Total In Third Match

Joe Root’s fluent 111 anchored England’s innings against Sri Lanka, marking his 20th ODI century and laying the foundation for a commanding 350-plus total

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
England's Joe Root celebrates his century during the third ODI cricket match between England and Sri Lanka in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026 (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Joe Root scored a composed 111 off 108 balls, anchoring England’s innings in Colombo

  • Root stitched an unbeaten 191-run stand with Harry Brook for fourth wicket

  • The innings marked his 20th ODI century, setting the platform for England’s 350+ total

England produced one of their most commanding batting displays of the tour in the 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo, piling up a massive 357/3 in 50 overs. The tourists were coming off a 1-1 ODI series scoreline, and a big total here put them firmly in the driver’s seat heading into the chase.

The star batters of the innings Joe Root and Harry Brook who smashed centuries and helped the Three Lions to put up a strong total on the scoreboard. This was also England's first-ever 300-plus ODI score on the Sri Lankan soil.

Joe Root’s Century in the 3rd Sri Lanka vs England ODI

Joe Root once again showed why he is one of England’s most dependable ODI batters, anchoring the innings in Colombo with a brilliant 111-run knock off 108 balls. Root’s century, his 20th in ODI cricket, came through a blend of patience and intelligent timing, as he expertly handled the spin and pace offered by the Sri Lankan attack.

Also Check: Sri Lanka Vs England 3rd ODI, Live Score

Root’s approach in this innings combined aggression with control, he punished loose deliveries while also knowing when to defend and wait for the right opportunity. During the knock, he smashed nine fours and a six.

Joe Root and Harry Brook's Unbeaten 191-Run Stand

Joe Root and Harry Brook put together a match-defining unbeaten 191-run stand for the fourth wicket in the 3rd ODI at Colombo. Root played the anchor’s role with a composed 111 off 108 balls, rotating strike and keeping the innings stable through the middle overs.

While Brook provided the acceleration with a blistering 136 off just 66 deliveries. Their partnership shifted the game decisively, blending control and clean power-hitting, and left Sri Lanka’s bowlers with little room to recover as England powered past the 300 mark with authority.

Published At:
Tags

Cricket News

