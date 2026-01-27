SL Vs ENG 3rd ODI 2026: Harry Brook Powers England To 357 In Series Decider With 57-Ball Hundred

Sri Lanka will have to chase down 358 runs in 50 overs to win the series at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
SL Vs ENG 3rd ODI 2026:
England's captain Harry Brook celebrates his century during the third ODI cricket match between England and Sri Lanka in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Harry Brook smashes seventh fastest ODI ton for England against Sri Lanka

  • England gave a mammoth 357-run target to Sri Lanka in series decider

  • This was his 5th ODI hundred for England

Harry Brook blazed an unbeaten 136 runs off just 66 balls in the 3rd One Day International against Sri Lanka to take England to a mammoth 357/3 in 50 overs at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

He smashed the Lankan bowlers to all parts of the stadium and hit11 boundaries and 9 sixes in the course of his innings.

Harry Brook came onto the crease at the fall of the third English wicket at 166 in the 32nd over of the innings. A decent base was set by Joe Root and Jacob Bethell and Brook made the most of it as he slammed his 5th ODI hundred in just 57 balls. It is the seventh fastest century for England in this format.

Along with Brook, Joe Root also played a majestic knock of 111 not out in 108 and played an important role in taking his team to such a huge score in the series decider.

This was Joe Root's 20th ODI ton and 3rd against Sri Lanka in this format. He played this innings on the back of two back-to-back fifties in the series, thus showing his superb range across multiple formats.

The series is currently levelled at 1-1 and Sri Lanka have a whopping 358-run target on their hands, if they want to win the series at home.

Related Content
Related Content

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC vs GG LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Elect To Field First

  2. India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup: RS Ambrish Picks Two As ZIM Lose Three Early Wickets In Big Chase

  3. Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Will Jacks Strikes First Ball To Remove Kamil Mishara | SL 70/1 (7)

  4. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Padikkal Takes Over Karnataka Captaincy In Agarwal's Absence; Karun Nair To Miss Punjab Game

  5. Will Pakistan Play T20 World Cup? PCB To Take Final Decision On Participation By February 2

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. What Is Australian Open Extreme Heat Protocol? All You Need To Know

  2. Australian Open 2026: Elina Svitolina Stuns Coco Gauff To Reach Semi-finals

  3. Australian Open 2026: Alexander Zverev Holds His Nerve On Serve To See Off Learner Tien In Quarters

  4. AUS Open 2026: Gauff Makes Tame Exit As Svitolina Prevails

  5. Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Snaps Teenager Iva Jovic's Dream Run; Belarussian Equals Serena Williams' Record

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Jharkhand Civic Polls To 48 Urban Local Bodies On February 23, Counting On February 27

  2. India–EU Free Trade Pact: Opening Duty-Free Access for Indian Exports, Expanding Strategic Ties

  3. India-EU FTA Blueprint for Shared Prosperity: PM Modi

  4. CRPF Jawan Among Four Killed In Udhampur Bus Crash On Jammu–Srinagar Highway

  5. Imran Masood Slams Govt Over Identity Checks, Calls Situation Disturbing

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. India–Italy Ties Set To Deepen As Italian President Cites Shared Values

  2. India, EU, Clinch ‘Mother of All Deals’ 

  3. To Be Or Not To Be: The Contemporary Relevance Of ‘The Nihilist Penguin’

  4. EU Says WhatsApp To Face Stricter Content Rules

  5. EU Opens Probe Into Elon Musk’s Grok Chatbot Over Digital Safety Concerns

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  2. Money Horoscope 2026: Financial Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

  3. India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup: RS Ambrish Picks Two As ZIM Lose Three Early Wickets In Big Chase

  5. Sly Dunbar, Legendary Reggae Drummer, Passes Away At 73

  6. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September