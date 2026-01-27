SL Vs ENG 3rd ODI 2026: Harry Brook Powers England To 357 In Series Decider With 57-Ball Hundred

Harry Brook smashes seventh fastest ODI ton for England against Sri Lanka
England gave a mammoth 357-run target to Sri Lanka in series decider
This was his 5th ODI hundred for England
Harry Brook blazed an unbeaten 136 runs off just 66 balls in the 3rd One Day International against Sri Lanka to take England to a mammoth 357/3 in 50 overs at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
He smashed the Lankan bowlers to all parts of the stadium and hit11 boundaries and 9 sixes in the course of his innings.
Harry Brook came onto the crease at the fall of the third English wicket at 166 in the 32nd over of the innings. A decent base was set by Joe Root and Jacob Bethell and Brook made the most of it as he slammed his 5th ODI hundred in just 57 balls. It is the seventh fastest century for England in this format.
Along with Brook, Joe Root also played a majestic knock of 111 not out in 108 and played an important role in taking his team to such a huge score in the series decider.
This was Joe Root's 20th ODI ton and 3rd against Sri Lanka in this format. He played this innings on the back of two back-to-back fifties in the series, thus showing his superb range across multiple formats.
The series is currently levelled at 1-1 and Sri Lanka have a whopping 358-run target on their hands, if they want to win the series at home.