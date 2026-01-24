Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Lanka Tigers Enter To Seal Series At Home

Sri Lanka are leading the series by 1-0
Dunith Wellalage was adjudged as 'Player of the Match' in 1st ODI
The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST
Welcome to the live coverage of the second One Day International of the three-match series between Sri Lanka and England on Saturday, January 24, 2026. The match is being played at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and the play will begin at 2:30 IST.
Sri Lanka are currently leading the series by 1-0 after winning the first match by 19 runs. After electing to bat first in the 1st ODI, the Lankan Tigers put on a competitive 271 runs on board on the back of a scintillating 93-run knock by wicket-keeper Kusal Mendis.
Adil Rashid picked up the most wickets in the match for England by sending three Lankan batter back.
In the chase, the English Lions were once cruising at 129/1 in 27 overs but then the Sri Lankan spin trio of Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay and Dhananjaya De Silva spun their web and took five wickets among them to break the back of England's run-chase.
England were bowled out for 252 thus falling short of Sri Lanka's score by 19 runs. Only Joe Root and Ben Duckett were able to manage to cross the 50-run mark.
England will enter to keep the series alive by winning the 2nd ODI, while Sri Lanka will look to wrap up things in this match only so they could give their key players rest for the upcoming T20I series.
Catch the ball-by-ball commentary from Sri Lanka vs England, 2nd ODI below:
Sri Lanka Vs England, 2nd ODI: Toss Update
The toss update between Sri Lanka and England will be give an 2:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka Vs England, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs
The playing XIs between Sri Lanka and England will be announced after the toss.
Sri Lanka Vs England, 2nd ODI: Squads
England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Brydon Carse, Tom Banton, Will Jacks
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Eshan Malinga, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sadeera Samarawickrama