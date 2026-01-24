Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Lanka Tigers Enter To Seal Series At Home

Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: SL will enter the match with an objective to seal the ODI series as they have already won the 1st ODI by 19 runs. Check out the live score and ball-by-ball commentary of the 2nd ODI here

Outlook Sports Desk
Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 2nd ODI
Sri Lanka and England will lock horns in the 2nd ODI on January 24, 2026 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Photo: X/Sri Lanka Cricket
  • Sri Lanka are leading the series by 1-0

  • Dunith Wellalage was adjudged as 'Player of the Match' in 1st ODI

  • The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of the second One Day International of the three-match series between Sri Lanka and England on Saturday, January 24, 2026. The match is being played at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and the play will begin at 2:30 IST.

Sri Lanka are currently leading the series by 1-0 after winning the first match by 19 runs. After electing to bat first in the 1st ODI, the Lankan Tigers put on a competitive 271 runs on board on the back of a scintillating 93-run knock by wicket-keeper Kusal Mendis.

Adil Rashid picked up the most wickets in the match for England by sending three Lankan batter back.

In the chase, the English Lions were once cruising at 129/1 in 27 overs but then the Sri Lankan spin trio of Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay and Dhananjaya De Silva spun their web and took five wickets among them to break the back of England's run-chase.

England were bowled out for 252 thus falling short of Sri Lanka's score by 19 runs. Only Joe Root and Ben Duckett were able to manage to cross the 50-run mark.

England will enter to keep the series alive by winning the 2nd ODI, while Sri Lanka will look to wrap up things in this match only so they could give their key players rest for the upcoming T20I series.

Catch the ball-by-ball commentary from Sri Lanka vs England, 2nd ODI below:

Sri Lanka Vs England, 2nd ODI: Toss Update

The toss update between Sri Lanka and England will be give an 2:00 PM IST

Sri Lanka Vs England, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs

The playing XIs between Sri Lanka and England will be announced after the toss.

Sri Lanka Vs England, 2nd ODI: Squads

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Brydon Carse, Tom Banton, Will Jacks

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Eshan Malinga, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sadeera Samarawickrama

