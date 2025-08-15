Happy Independence Day 2025: From Hardik Pandya To Jwala Gutta - Check Out Indian Sportspersons' Wishes

India celebrates 79th Independence Day today (August 15, 2025)
Sportspersons from across disciplines share wishes
PM Narendra Modi underlines importance of sports in speech
Even as the nation celebrates its 79th Independence Day today (Friday, August 15, 2025), various members of the Indian sports fraternity, including India national cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir, took to their social media handles to wish a very happy I-Day to their fans and others.
From the cricket world, in addition to Gambhir, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, batting legend VVS Laxman, former left-armer Irfan Pathan as also the Indian cricket board (BCCI) posted wishes on 'X'. “My country, my identity, my life! Jai Hind," Gambhir wrote.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the importance of sports in India's development during his Independence Day address. "Sports play an important role in development. I am happy that while there was a time when parents did not encourage children to spend time in sports, today things have changed. Now, when children take an interest and excel in sports, parents feel proud," Modi said.
"We want to promote sports in far flung areas, and the national sports policy will help in this matter," he added.