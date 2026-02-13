Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ittifaq Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Riyadh Giants Look To Stretch Their Cushion

Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ittifaq Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Follow the play-by-play and other updates of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Ittifaq

Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ittifaq Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Riyadh Giants Look To Stretch Their Cushion
Table toppers Al-Hilal thumped Al-Okhdood by 6-0 in round 21 of SPL 2025-26 at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadiu. X/Al-Hilal
Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ittifaq Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Al-Hilal will host Al-Ittifaq in a crucial Matchday 22 Saudi Pro League clash at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on 13 February 2026, as the league leaders look to maintain their narrow advantage at the top of the table. Simone Inzaghi’s side have been among the division’s most consistent performers this season, boasting a strong record and a dominant recent victory that included a hat-trick from Karim Benzema on his debut. Al-Hilal also enjoy a commanding head-to-head supremacy over Al-Ittifaq and will be keen to tighten their grip on the title race. Meanwhile, sixth-placed Al-Ittifaq arrive in decent form and will aim to cause an upset and climb closer to the upper reaches of the standings in what promises to be an intriguing encounter.
LIVE UPDATES

Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ittifaq Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Hi All!

Greetings everyone. Stay with us as we take you through the build-up and live updates from the matchday 22 clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Ittifaq.

Cricket News

