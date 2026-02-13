Canada Vs UAE, T20 World Cup: Aryansh Sharma Guides Emirates Home In Tense Chase
In the 20th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the United Arab Emirates secured a vital five-wicket victory over Canada, clinching their first win of the tournament after chasing down 151 with two balls to spare. Canada, asked to bat first after winning the toss, posted 150/7, with a late flourish taking them close but lacking big scores. UAE’s chase was anchored by a superb 74 from Aryansh Sharma* and a quickfire 51 from Sohaib Khan, whose partnership steered the visitors home under pressure. Junaid Siddique also starred with the ball for the UAE, while Canada’s bowlers fought hard but couldn’t prevent the late breakthrough that sealed the win for the Emirates.
