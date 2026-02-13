Canada Vs UAE, T20 World Cup: Aryansh Sharma Guides Emirates Home In Tense Chase

In the 20th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the United Arab Emirates secured a vital five-wicket victory over Canada, clinching their first win of the tournament after chasing down 151 with two balls to spare. Canada, asked to bat first after winning the toss, posted 150/7, with a late flourish taking them close but lacking big scores. UAE’s chase was anchored by a superb 74 from Aryansh Sharma* and a quickfire 51 from Sohaib Khan, whose partnership steered the visitors home under pressure. Junaid Siddique also starred with the ball for the UAE, while Canada’s bowlers fought hard but couldn’t prevent the late breakthrough that sealed the win for the Emirates.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Canada vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Aryansh Sharma
United Arab Emirates' Aryansh Sharma celebrates after defeating Canada during the T20 World Cup cricket match in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
1/14
Canada vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Dilpreet Bajwa
Canada's captain Dilpreet Bajwa, left and United Arab Emirates' captain Muhammad Waseem about to shake hands after the toss during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/14
Canada vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Navneet Dhaliwal
Canada's Navneet Dhaliwal plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/14
Canada vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Junaid Siddique
United Arab Emirates' Junaid Siddique, second right, celebrates the wicket of United Arab Emirates' Junaid Siddique during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/14
Canada vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Harsh Thaker
Canada's Harsh Thaker plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/14
Canada vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Navneet Dhaliwal
Canada's Navneet Dhaliwal plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/14
Canada vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Harsh Thaker
Canada's Harsh Thaker celebrates his fifty runsduring the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/14
Canada vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Junaid Siddique
United Arab Emirates' Junaid Siddique celebrates the wicket of Canada's Saad Bin Zafar during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/14
Canada vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Harsh Thaker
Canada's Harsh Thaker leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/14
Canada vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Saad Bin Zafar
Canada's Saad Bin Zafar, second right, captain Dilpreet Bajwaduring and Shreyas Movva celebrates the wicket of United Arab Emirates' Aryansh Sharma the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/14
Canada vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Saad Bin Zafar
Canada's Saad Bin Zafar, smiling, and Shreyas Movva celebrates the wicket of United Arab Emirates' Mayank Kumar during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/14
Canada vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Aryansh Sharma
United Arab Emirates' Aryansh Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/14
Canada vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Sohaib Khan
United Arab Emirates' Sohaib Khan hits a six during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/14
Canada vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Shreyas Movva
Canada's Saad Bin Zafar, smiling, and Shreyas Movva celebrate the wicket of United Arab Emirates' Mayank Kumar during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/14
Canada vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Aryansh Sharma
United Arab Emirates' Aryansh Sharma, center, with teammates celebrate after defeating Canada during the T20 World Cup cricket match in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Netherlands Vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Bas De Leede Dismisses Monank Patel With A Clever Slow Ball

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play Against Pakistan? Here's What We Know

  3. 'We Would Like A Little Bit More Flatter Wickets' - Hardik Pandya Calls For Flat Pitches In World Cup After Namibia Win

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Nadeem Smashes Age Barrier; Delhi Cold Drink Controversy Erupts

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Group A Qualification Scenarios After India Beat Namibia By 93 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Seeking Equity: Caste Discrimination Continues At HCU 10 Years After Rohith Vemula's Suicide

  2. Everybody Is A Guerrilla: No Justification For Opposing The UGC Equity Regulations

  3. Justice On Hold: Jharkhand State Women Commission Defunct For Five Years, 4000 Cases Pending

  4. Sins of Savarnatva: Caste Anxiety and the UGC’s New Equity Framework

  5. The Higher, The Lower: India's Entrenched Caste Hierarchy Feels Challenged By UGC Guidelines

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  2. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  3. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  4. Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP's New Son-Rise

  5. Bangladesh Elections 2026: Awami League Missing For First Time In Three Decades

Latest Stories

  1. Ragini 3 Confirmed With Junaid Khan And Tamannaah Bhatia

  2. Tu Yaa Main Review | A Thrilling Romance Battling The Metaphorical Crocodile And The Biting-Kind

  3. Pakistan Vs Australia Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Govers' Brace Sees Kookaburras Register Thumping Win

  4. Why Dating Feels More Exhausting Than Exciting

  5. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  6. Mahashivratri Fasting Rules: What To Eat, What To Avoid

  7. Netanyahu Orders Revocation of Israeli Citizenship For Palestinian Convicts

  8. Spider-Noir Trailer, Release Date Out: Nicolas Cage As Detective Ben Reilly And Spider-Man Variant Swings Into Action