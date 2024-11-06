AFG Vs BAN, 1st ODI Live Score: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Shows Discomfort While Taking A Single In 1st Over

Welcome to the live coverage of the first ODI of the three-game bilateral series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh which is being played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghan side is favourite as they host Bangla Tigers in the opening game of the highly-competitive series. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto will be keen to start the series with a thumping victory. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball updates of the opening ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI Toss Update
Afghanistan won the toss and opt to bat first.
Playing XIs:
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Allah Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI - Full Squads
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Jaker Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Nahid Rana,
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Allah Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Malik, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran