Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFG Vs BAN

Check out how you can live stream the 1st Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh ODI

Afghanistan and Bangladesh both would like to fine tune their preparations for the upcoming Champions Trophy when the two Asian sides meet for a three-match ODI series in UAE.  (More Cricket News)

Afghanistan come into the series on the back of an ODI series win against South Africa, the same team which beat Bangladesh in a two-match Test series in the Tiger's own backyard. So, while the Afghans are high on confidence, Bangladesh are struggling. The Tigers were also whitewashed in three T20Is and two Tests that they recently played in India.

Bangladesh would be looking to bounce back from recent disappointments while Afghanistan would like to carry on with their good performances.

Afghanistan have named a full strength squad with their star spinner Rashid Khan also in the side. For Bangladesh, two big names, Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das, are missing from the squad.

Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Jaker Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Nahid Rana,

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Allah Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Malik, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming

When and where is the 1st Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI?

The 1st Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI takes place on Wednesday, November 6 from 3:30pm IST at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Where to watch Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh 1st ODI?

The ODI matches between Afghanistan and Bangladesh in UAE will be available to live stream on FanCode app in India.

