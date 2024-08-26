The 20-member squad will leave for India on August 28 and will have a one-week preparation camp in Greater Noida. The ACB officials stated that the final squad will be announced at the end of the camp. Ahmad Shah Sulimankhel, who is the Chief Selector, said, "20 players have been selected for the training camp, and a 15-member squad will be selected to play the only Test match against New Zealand after observing their performance and fitness.”