The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said that star spinner Rashid Khan’s participation in the ongoing Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL) 2024, has majorly highlighted improvement in security in the country. (More Cricket News)
The ACB is also hopeful that it also attracts the possibility of hosting international fixtures in the near future.
Currently, the cricket teams around the globe are a little hesitant about travelling to Afghanistan with the country, plagued with political unrest and war.
Hence, the national team is scheduled to play home matches in India. They have also hosted their home games previously in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as well.
Rashid Khan visited Afghanistan earlier in 2024, ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup after three years. However, he travelled to the country again, and is playing for the Speen Ghar Tigers in the SCL T20 tournament.
The Cheif Executive of the ACB Naseem Khan said that they have successfully hosted a tournament before the SCL T20, which showcases the country’s ability to host international cricket.
“Rashid Khan's participation in domestic cricket reflects several positive changes in Afghanistan. His involvement in domestic cricket highlights improvements in security and current peace in Afghanistan," Naseem Khan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.
"Before the Shpageeza Cricket League, we organized the List A event in Kunduz province, far from Kabul, with the participation of about 20 national players,” he added.
