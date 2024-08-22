Cricket

ACB Hopeful Of Hosting International Fixtures After Successful Domestic Tournaments

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said that star spinner Rashid Khan’s participation in the ongoing Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL) 2024, has majorly highlighted improvement in security in the country

Rashid Khan inspects pitch, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8, AP photo
Rashid Khan inspects the pitch ahead of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match in St Vincent. Photo: ICC
info_icon

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said that star spinner Rashid Khan’s participation in the ongoing Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL) 2024, has majorly highlighted improvement in security in the country. (More Cricket News)

The ACB is also hopeful that it also attracts the possibility of hosting international fixtures in the near future.

Currently, the cricket teams around the globe are a little hesitant about travelling to Afghanistan with the country, plagued with political unrest and war. 

Hence, the national team is scheduled to play home matches in India. They have also hosted their home games previously in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as well. 

Rashid Khan visited Afghanistan earlier in 2024, ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup after three years. However, he travelled to the country again, and is playing for the Speen Ghar Tigers in the SCL T20 tournament. 

The Cheif Executive of the ACB Naseem Khan said that they have successfully hosted a tournament before the SCL T20, which showcases the country’s ability to host international cricket. 

“Rashid Khan's participation in domestic cricket reflects several positive changes in Afghanistan. His involvement in domestic cricket highlights improvements in security and current peace in Afghanistan," Naseem Khan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. 

"Before the Shpageeza Cricket League, we organized the List A event in Kunduz province, far from Kabul, with the participation of about 20 national players,” he added.

Jonathan Trott, in the meanwhile, has been a hot property in the coaching world. After Graham Ford’s departure, the 43-year-old has been named as the new head coach of the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 League. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ACB Hopeful Of Hosting International Fixtures After Successful Domestic Tournaments
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: PAK 256/4 At Lunch; BAN Bowlers Go Wicketless In Rawalpindi
  3. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: England Take Charge After Skittling Sri Lanka For 236 Runs - In Pics
  4. Cheteshwar Pujara: India Test Specialist Relieved After Sussex Sign Hughes For 2025 Season
  5. Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Squads - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Launches YouTube Channel, Gains 1M Subscribers In 90 Minutes
  2. Premier League: Forest Complete Loan Move For Villa Defender Moreno
  3. Premier League: Martinez Eyes Trophy With Aston Villa After Contract Renewal
  4. Young Boys 3-2 Galatasaray: Swiss Side Take Slender First-leg Lead In Champions League Play-Off Tie
  5. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal 3: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  2. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
  3. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  4. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  5. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: 'Extremely Disturbing', Says SC On Autopsy Timing, CBI Questions FIR Filing
  2. The "Sinking" Town of Joshimath
  3. How Do Languages Die?
  4. PDP Leaders Find Solace In Jaun Elia’s Poetry After Being Denied Tickets
  5. Kolkata Rape Case In Supreme Court: 'Return To Work', SC Tells Doctors; CBI Says 'Crime Scene Altered'
Entertainment News
  1. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  2. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  3. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  4. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  5. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
US News
  1. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  2. iPhone 16 Rumored To Enhance Action Button Customization With New iOS 18 Features | Details Inside
  3. McDonald's Brings Yu-Gi-Oh x Hello Kitty Happy Meal Toys To The US | How To Collect All 9 Of Them!
  4. Taylor Swift Confirms Long-Due Rumor, Teases Suspected Easter Eggs In 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' Video
  5. Royal Caribbean Unveils New Icon Class Ship ‘Star Of The Seas’, Set To Debut In 2025
World News
  1. Japan: Robot's Attempt To Get Nuclear Fuel Sample Of Damaged Fukushima Daiichi Reactor Suspended
  2. Canada: 2 Major Freight Railroads Come To Full Stop Without New Labour Contracts
  3. ‘Might Drop Nuclear Bomb On India’: British YouTuber Miles Routledge Faces Backlash Over Racist Remarks
  4. The Myth Of Bangladesh Economic Miracle
  5. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
Latest Stories
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Launches YouTube Channel, Gains 1M Subscribers In 90 Minutes
  2. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  3. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Ice Cream Outing, Key Congress Poll Meet, Statehood Restoration Push
  4. ‘Might Drop Nuclear Bomb On India’: British YouTuber Miles Routledge Faces Backlash Over Racist Remarks
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: PAK 256/4 At Lunch; BAN Bowlers Go Wicketless In Rawalpindi
  6. Horoscope For August 22, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Delhi-NCR: Auto-Taxi Drivers On Strike Today And Tomorrow | Know Why
  8. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: 'Extremely Disturbing', Says SC On Autopsy Timing, CBI Questions FIR Filing