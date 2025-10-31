Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan Toss Update, 2nd T20I: ZIM Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Zimbabwe take on Afghanistan in 2nd T20I in Harare on Friday
Afghanistan won the first match by 53 runs and have 1-0 lead in the three-match series
Zimbabwe chose to bat first in the 2nd T20I
Zimbabwe and Afghanistan are set to clash against each other in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Clup in Harare on Friday, October 31.
Zimbabwe will have another chance to reset the series after a frustrating opener, where they lost the match by 53 runs. For Afghanistan, the 1-0 lead brings momentum and a chance to seal the series. Their batting, anchored by the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, has begun clicking, and the spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman will relish the Harare surface that tends to favour spin as the innings wears on.
Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Toss Update
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first.
Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Playing XI
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava
Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming
The second T20I between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the match in the country.