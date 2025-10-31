Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan Toss Update, 2nd T20I: ZIM Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Zimbabwe eye comeback in the 2nd match after losing the first match by 53 runs. Hosts win the toss and elect to bat first

Deepak Joshi
Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan Toss Update, 2nd T20I: ZIM Batting First - Check Playing XIs
Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan Toss Update, 2nd T20I: ZIM Batting First - Check Playing XIs
  • Zimbabwe take on Afghanistan in 2nd T20I in Harare on Friday

  • Afghanistan won the first match by 53 runs and have 1-0 lead in the three-match series

  • Zimbabwe chose to bat first in the 2nd T20I

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan are set to clash against each other in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Clup in Harare on Friday, October 31.

Zimbabwe will have another chance to reset the series after a frustrating opener, where they lost the match by 53 runs. For Afghanistan, the 1-0 lead brings momentum and a chance to seal the series. Their batting, anchored by the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, has begun clicking, and the spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman will relish the Harare surface that tends to favour spin as the innings wears on.

Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Toss Update

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first.

Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Playing XI

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava

Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming

The second T20I between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the match in the country.

