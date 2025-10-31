Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan Toss Update, 2nd T20I: ZIM Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Zimbabwe will have another chance to reset the series after a frustrating opener, where they lost the match by 53 runs. For Afghanistan, the 1-0 lead brings momentum and a chance to seal the series. Their batting, anchored by the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, has begun clicking, and the spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman will relish the Harare surface that tends to favour spin as the innings wears on.