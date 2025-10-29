Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Chevrons Look To Subdue Out-Of-Form Afghans

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Zimbabwe host Afghanistan in the first T20I of the three-match bilateral series at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.
Zimbabwe come into this series off the back of a massive victory over Afghanistan in the one-off Test match, winning by an innings and 73 runs. The Chevrons will look to carry that form on to the shortest format, where Afghanistan suffered a whitewash against Bangladesh recently.
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score, 1st T20I: Ball-by-Ball Commentary
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Toss Update
The toss will take place around 4:30 PM IST.
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Playing XIs
The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I playing XIs will be announced after the toss.
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Full Squads
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Graeme Cremer, Clive Madande, Tony Munyonga.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bashir Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Shahidullah Kamal.