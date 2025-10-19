Afghan Cricketers' Deaths: Rashid Khan Omits PSL Franchise Lahore Qalandars From His X Bio

Only Indian Premier League outfit Gujarat Titans and Big Bash League's Adelaide Strikers now remain on Rashid Khan's X bio alongside the Afghanistan national cricket team

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Afghan Cricketers Deaths: Rashid Khan Omits PSL Franchise Lahore Qalandars From His X Bio
Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan took to social media to voice his condemnation of the Pakistani air strike on Paktika province. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rashid Khan released strong statement condemning Pakistani airstrikes

  • All-rounder's Afghanistan teammates echoed sentiments

  • Zimbabwe to replace AFG in Pakistan T20I tri-series

After posting a strongly worded statement online to condemn the Pakistani air strikes on Paktika province that killed three Afghan cricketers, Afghanistan T20I skipper Rashid Khan has removed the name of Lahore Qalandars, his Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, from his bio on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Star all-rounder Rashid had earlier named all major teams he represents in his X bio: the Afghanistan national team, Gujarat Titans (Indian Premier League), Adelaide Strikers (Big Bash League), and Lahore Qalandars (PSL). But he has now removed Qalandars' name from the list — leaving only the IPL and BBL sides alongside his national team.

Photo: X/Rashid Khan
info_icon

Rashid's statement had read: "I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan. A tragedy that claimed the lives of women, children, and aspiring young cricketers who dreamed of representing their nation on the world stage.

"It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilian infrastructure. These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed.

"In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB’s decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time — our national dignity must come before all else."

Related Content
Related Content

His teammates also posted condolence messages. Former captain Gulbadin Naib expressed deep sorrow, commenting, "We are deeply saddened by the cowardly military attack in Argun, Paktika, that martyred innocent civilians and fellow cricketers. This brutal act by the Pakistani army is an assault on our people, pride, and independence. But it will never break the Afghan spirit."

All-rounder Samiullah Shinwari conveyed his grief, noting, "I was deeply saddened by the news of the martyrdom of the heroic players of Argoon district of Paktika, who were brutally attacked by the Pakistani military regime after a friendly cricket match. The incident is a great sorrow not only for Paktika, but for the entire cricket family and nation of Afghanistan. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of these innocent players, my friends and the people of Paktika. We will never forget their memory and sacrifice."

Cricketer Mira Jan lies wounded in a hospital bed after a Pakistani cross-border airstrike that killed several people, including three other local cricketers, at the regional hospital in Afghanistan's eastern Paktika province. - AP
When Conflict Silences Talent: Deaths Of Afghan Cricketers And Global Toll On Sport

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Zimbabwe Replaces Afghanistan In Pakistan Tri-Series

Afghanistan had earlier announced their decision to withdraw from the upcoming tri-nation T20I series in Pakistan in light of the violence. The Pakistan Cricket Board eventually said Zimbabwe will replace Afghanistan in the tournament, which features Sri Lanka as the third team.

The tri-series will commence on November 17, with hosts Pakistan taking on Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The second fixture will also be played at the same venue on November 19, when Sri Lanka take on Zimbabwe.

Following the two matches in Rawalpindi, the action will shift to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, which will stage the remaining five matches, including the final on November 29.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Play Stopped Due To Rain Once Again|India 52/4 (16.4)

  2. India Vs England Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: IND-W In Must-Win Situation Against ENG-W

  3. Afghan Cricketers' Deaths: Rashid Khan Omits PSL Franchise Lahore Qalandars From His X Bio

  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's Eight-Ball Duck His First In Australia - Check Stats

  5. IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Says Hostile Australian Experience Shaped Him As Cricketer, Person

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  4. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  5. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  2. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  3. The Mayo College Sesquicentennial 2025

  4. China Eastern Airlines To Resume Shanghai-Delhi Flights From November 9

  5. India Rejects UK Sanctions On Gujarat Oil Refinery, Cites 'No Double Standards' In Energy Trade

Entertainment News

  1. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  2. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  3. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  4. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  5. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

US News

  1. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  2. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  3. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

World News

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  3. Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE Sends 7,200 Tonnes Of Aid To Gaza

  4. Pakistan Army Chief Warns India Of 'Decisive Respons' Amid Nuclear Tensions

  5. Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Signals Readiness For ‘Two-Front War,’ Citing India Amid Taliban Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike