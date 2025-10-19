Afghan Cricketers' Deaths: Rashid Khan Omits PSL Franchise Lahore Qalandars From His X Bio

Rashid Khan released strong statement condemning Pakistani airstrikes
All-rounder's Afghanistan teammates echoed sentiments
Zimbabwe to replace AFG in Pakistan T20I tri-series
After posting a strongly worded statement online to condemn the Pakistani air strikes on Paktika province that killed three Afghan cricketers, Afghanistan T20I skipper Rashid Khan has removed the name of Lahore Qalandars, his Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, from his bio on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
Star all-rounder Rashid had earlier named all major teams he represents in his X bio: the Afghanistan national team, Gujarat Titans (Indian Premier League), Adelaide Strikers (Big Bash League), and Lahore Qalandars (PSL). But he has now removed Qalandars' name from the list — leaving only the IPL and BBL sides alongside his national team.
Rashid's statement had read: "I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan. A tragedy that claimed the lives of women, children, and aspiring young cricketers who dreamed of representing their nation on the world stage.
"It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilian infrastructure. These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed.
"In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB’s decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time — our national dignity must come before all else."
His teammates also posted condolence messages. Former captain Gulbadin Naib expressed deep sorrow, commenting, "We are deeply saddened by the cowardly military attack in Argun, Paktika, that martyred innocent civilians and fellow cricketers. This brutal act by the Pakistani army is an assault on our people, pride, and independence. But it will never break the Afghan spirit."
All-rounder Samiullah Shinwari conveyed his grief, noting, "I was deeply saddened by the news of the martyrdom of the heroic players of Argoon district of Paktika, who were brutally attacked by the Pakistani military regime after a friendly cricket match. The incident is a great sorrow not only for Paktika, but for the entire cricket family and nation of Afghanistan. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of these innocent players, my friends and the people of Paktika. We will never forget their memory and sacrifice."
Zimbabwe Replaces Afghanistan In Pakistan Tri-Series
Afghanistan had earlier announced their decision to withdraw from the upcoming tri-nation T20I series in Pakistan in light of the violence. The Pakistan Cricket Board eventually said Zimbabwe will replace Afghanistan in the tournament, which features Sri Lanka as the third team.
The tri-series will commence on November 17, with hosts Pakistan taking on Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The second fixture will also be played at the same venue on November 19, when Sri Lanka take on Zimbabwe.
Following the two matches in Rawalpindi, the action will shift to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, which will stage the remaining five matches, including the final on November 29.
(With PTI inputs)