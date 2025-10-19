Afghan Cricketers' Deaths: Zimbabwe To Replace AFG In Pakistan Tri-Series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have confirmed that Afghanistan will not be participating in the competition taking place next month

Afghan Cricketers Deaths: Zimbabwe To Replace AFG In Pakistan Tri-Series
Tri-Series, 1st T20I, BAN Vs ZIM: Zimbabwe Captain Hamilton Masakadza Focuses On Cricket Tournament After Ban File Photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Afghanistan pull out of the Tri-series in Pakistan next month

  • Zimbabwe will join Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Tri-series

  • ACB, ICC and BCCI condemn the killings of young Afghani cricketers

Zimbabwe will replace Afghanistan in the three-nation T20I tournament to be played in Pakistan from November 17 to 29, the PCB said on Saturday.

Afghanistan announced earlier in the day that it would not be sending its team to Pakistan for the tournament, citing the tragic death of three of its cricketers which it claimed occurred in Pakistan’s air strikes in Paktika province.

Sri Lanka are the third side in the tournament beginning in Rawalpindi.

In a statement announcing Zimbabwe's participation, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) merely said that "Afghanistan expressed their inability to participate in the tournament."

"Zimbabwe Cricket has accepted the Pakistan Cricket Board’s invitation to participate in a T20I tri-series also featuring Sri Lanka, to be staged in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 17 to 29 November," the PCB said.

"The maiden tri-series on Pakistan soil has been scheduled to provide all three sides with preparation ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka."

The tri-series will commence on November 17, with hosts Pakistan taking on Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The second fixture will also be played at the same venue on November 19, when Sri Lanka take on Zimbabwe.

Following the two matches in Rawalpindi, the action will shift to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, which will stage the remaining five matches, including the final on November 29.

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), in a post on X, stated that several lives were lost in the incident, including the three players returning home after a "friendly' match in Sharana, the provincial capital.

"The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan's sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family," it said in a statement.

Describing the incident as "tragic", the ACB said "as a gesture of respect to the victims" it had "decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series."

The ICC and the BCCI have also condemned the killing of the aspiring cricketers.

Published At:
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

