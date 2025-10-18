Afghan Cricketers' Deaths: BCCI Expresses Solidarity With ACB; ICC Condemns 'Act Of Violence'

Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Devajit Saikia, in his statement, condemned the "ghastly and unwarranted attack" that led to the deaths of three Afghan cricketers in airstrikes conducted by Pakistan in Paktika province

Afghan Cricketers Deaths: BCCI Expresses Solidarity With ACB; ICC Condemns Act Of Violence
Cricketer Mira Jan lies wounded in a hospital bed after a Pakistani cross-border airstrike that killed several people, including three local cricketers, at the regional hospital in Afghanistan's eastern Paktika province.
  • International Cricket Council states it echoes Afghanistan Cricket Board's grief

  • BCCI also stands in solidarity with families of departed players

  • Pakistan Cricket Board says tournament will continue on schedule despite Afghanistan's withdrawal

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as well as the International Cricket Council (ICC) issued strong condemnations following the deaths of three Afghan cricketers in airstrikes conducted by Pakistan in the Argun and Barmal districts of Paktika province.

Afghanistan described the incident as a "cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime," and the airstrikes also led to a halt in the ceasefire between the two nations.

The ICC stated, "The ICC strongly condemns this act of violence that has robbed families, communities, and the cricketing world of three bright talents whose only ambition was to play the sport they loved." It further expressed solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), echoing their profound grief over the tragic loss.

Additionally, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia expressed solidarity with the ACB, condemning the brutal attack and offering heartfelt sympathies to those affected.

"The BCCI stands in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the cricket fraternity, and the families of the departed players during this moment of profound grief and condemns this ghastly and unwarranted attack," Saikia said in a statement.

"The loss of innocent lives, particularly those of promising sportspersons, is deeply distressing and a matter of great concern. The BCCI conveys its heartfelt sympathies to the people of Afghanistan and shares in their pain and loss."

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier stated that the tournament will continue on schedule despite Afghanistan’s withdrawal. A senior PCB official noted that discussions are underway with several other cricket boards to secure a replacement for Afghanistan.

Afghan Players Express Grief, Condemnation

Afghan star spinner Rashid Khan denounced the incident, stating, "It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilian infrastructure. These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed."

He added, "In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB’s decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time — our national dignity must come before all else."

Former captain Gulbadin Naib expressed deep sorrow, commenting, "We are deeply saddened by the cowardly military attack in Argun, Paktika, that martyred innocent civilians and fellow cricketers. This brutal act by the Pakistani army is an assault on our people, pride, and independence. But it will never break the Afghan spirit."

All-rounder Samiullah Shinwari conveyed his grief, noting, "I was deeply saddened by the news of the martyrdom of the heroic players of Argoon district of Paktika, who were brutally attacked by the Pakistani military regime after a friendly cricket match. The incident is a great sorrow not only for Paktika, but for the entire cricket family and nation of Afghanistan. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of these innocent players, my friends and the people of Paktika. We will never forget their memory and sacrifice."

Opener Sediqullah Atal also supported the ACB’s decision to withdraw from the tri-series, stating, "Deeply saddened by Pakistan’s attacks on Afghan civilians, women, children, and young cricketers. Such inhuman acts must not be ignored. I fully support the Afghanistan Cricket Board's decision."

(With PTI inputs)

