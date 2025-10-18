Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike

Afghanistan Cricket Board pulled out of the T20I tri-series after a Pakistani airstrike killed three Afghan cricketers and injured seven
ACB condemned the attack as "a cowardly act" and expressed condolences to the families
Rashid Khan and others called the strike "immoral and barbaric" and an unforgivable tragedy
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Friday that it will not participate in next month’s T20I tri-series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka following a deadly airstrike in Paktika province.
The tri-series, set to be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi from November 5 to 29, will now go ahead without Afghanistan. In a statement shared on social media, the ACB strongly condemned the attack, calling it "a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime."
Afghanistan Cricket Board Statement
"In this heartbreaking incident, three players (Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon), alongside 5 other fellow countrymen from Urgun District, were martyred, and seven others were injured. The players had earlier travelled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to participate in a friendly cricket match. After returning home to Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering," the board said.
"The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan’s sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family. The ACB also extends its deepest condolences and solidarity to the bereaved families of the martyrs and to the people of Paktika Province."
The board confirmed its decision to withdraw from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I series as a mark of respect for the victims.
"In response to this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled to be played in late November," it added.
The ACB concluded its statement with prayers for the deceased and support for the injured: "May Allah (SWT) grant the martyrs the highest ranks in Jannah, bless the injured with a speedy recovery, and grant their families patience, reward, and strength during this time of immense grief."
Afghan Cricketers Killed In The Airstrike
The three players who lost their lives were identified as Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon. They were among eight people killed in the airstrike, with seven others injured. The cricketers had travelled to Sharana to play in a friendly match and were attacked after returning to Urgun during a local gathering.
Afghanistan’s T20I captain Rashid Khan condemned the airstrike as "immoral and barbaric" in a post on X.
"I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan. A tragedy that claimed the lives of women, children, and aspiring young cricketers who dreamed of representing their nation on the world stage."
He added, "It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilian infrastructure. These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed. In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB’s decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time, our national dignity must come before all else."
What Happened Between Afghanistan And Pakistan?
Pakistan launched airstrikes in Paktika province on Friday, breaking a 48-hour ceasefire with Afghanistan. The strikes reportedly hit residential areas in the Urgun and Barmal districts. Earlier, Pakistan had sought to extend the ceasefire until the ongoing Doha talks, aimed at reducing tensions and preventing cross-border violence, were completed.
Once considered a close ally of Pakistan, the Afghan Taliban are now recalibrating their foreign policy, engaging regional powers, including their former adversary India, in a bid to secure eventual diplomatic recognition.