Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike

Afghanistan Cricket Board pulled out of the T20I tri-series after a Pakistani airstrike in Paktika killed three cricketers and injured seven. The ACB condemned the attack, while Rashid Khan called it "immoral and barbaric"

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Afghanistan Cricket Board Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike
Pakistan-Afghanistan border
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Afghanistan Cricket Board pulled out of the T20I tri-series after a Pakistani airstrike killed three Afghan cricketers and injured seven

  • ACB condemned the attack as "a cowardly act" and expressed condolences to the families

  • Rashid Khan and others called the strike "immoral and barbaric" and an unforgivable tragedy

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Friday that it will not participate in next month’s T20I tri-series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka following a deadly airstrike in Paktika province.

The strike, carried out by Pakistan, claimed the lives of three Afghan cricketers.

The tri-series, set to be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi from November 5 to 29, will now go ahead without Afghanistan. In a statement shared on social media, the ACB strongly condemned the attack, calling it "a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime."

Afghanistan Cricket Board Statement

"In this heartbreaking incident, three players (Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon), alongside 5 other fellow countrymen from Urgun District, were martyred, and seven others were injured. The players had earlier travelled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to participate in a friendly cricket match. After returning home to Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering," the board said.

"The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan’s sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family. The ACB also extends its deepest condolences and solidarity to the bereaved families of the martyrs and to the people of Paktika Province."

Related Content
Related Content

The board confirmed its decision to withdraw from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I series as a mark of respect for the victims.

"In response to this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled to be played in late November," it added.

The ACB concluded its statement with prayers for the deceased and support for the injured: "May Allah (SWT) grant the martyrs the highest ranks in Jannah, bless the injured with a speedy recovery, and grant their families patience, reward, and strength during this time of immense grief."

Afghan Cricketers Killed In The Airstrike

The three players who lost their lives were identified as Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon. They were among eight people killed in the airstrike, with seven others injured. The cricketers had travelled to Sharana to play in a friendly match and were attacked after returning to Urgun during a local gathering.

Afghanistan’s T20I captain Rashid Khan condemned the airstrike as "immoral and barbaric" in a post on X.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan. A tragedy that claimed the lives of women, children, and aspiring young cricketers who dreamed of representing their nation on the world stage."

He added, "It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilian infrastructure. These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed. In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB’s decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time, our national dignity must come before all else."

What Happened Between Afghanistan And Pakistan?

Pakistan launched airstrikes in Paktika province on Friday, breaking a 48-hour ceasefire with Afghanistan. The strikes reportedly hit residential areas in the Urgun and Barmal districts. Earlier, Pakistan had sought to extend the ceasefire until the ongoing Doha talks, aimed at reducing tensions and preventing cross-border violence, were completed.

Once considered a close ally of Pakistan, the Afghan Taliban are now recalibrating their foreign policy, engaging regional powers, including their former adversary India, in a bid to secure eventual diplomatic recognition.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: NZ Hunt Victory Over ENG

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 4 Updates: Rinku Singh Hits Century For UP

  3. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike

  4. India Vs Australia 2025: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Sweat It Out In Nets Ahead Of 1st ODI - Video

  5. India Vs Australia 2025: Travis Head Backs Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Play Till 2027 ODI World Cup

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  3. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  4. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  5. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Rejects UK Sanctions On Gujarat Oil Refinery, Cites 'No Double Standards' In Energy Trade

  2. How Indian Universities Are Clamping Down Free Speech On Their Campuses

  3. Day In Pics: October 17, 2025

  4. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  5. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

Entertainment News

  1. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  2. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  3. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  4. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

US News

  1. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  2. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  3. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  4. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  5. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

World News

  1. Hamas Reaffirms Commitment To Ceasefire As Delays In Returning Hostages’ Bodies Fray Nerves

  2. Iran Condemns Ongoing Israeli Attacks In Lebanon As ‘Ceasefire Violation’

  3. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  4. Trump Says ‘No Choice But To Go In And Kill’ Hamas If Violence Continues

  5. Former Japanese Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama Dies at 101, Remembered For Wartime Apology

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  3. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  4. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  5. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  6. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  7. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike

  8. Thanal OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Atharvaa Murali, Lavanya Tripathi’s Tamil Action Thriller