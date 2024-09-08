Cricket

Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, And Other Details

Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test: Ahead of the landmark AFG vs NZ One-off Test match in Greater Noida, here is the information regarding live streaming, telecast, squad and other details

afghanistan-vs-new-zealand-cricket-x-photo
The Afghanistan team preparing ahead of the one-off Test against New Zealand. Photo: X/ACBofficials
info_icon

Afghanistan are in India, sans Rashid Khan, and will be looking to make the most of the 'home' conditions against a formidable New Zealand outfit in a One-off Test match that will commence from September 9 in Greater Noida. (More Cricket News)

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's star all-rounder, was not part of the travelling group as the ACB have decided to give him a rest ahead of a grueling cricket schedule. The Afghans will be lead by Hashmatullah Shahidi whereas the BlackCaps will be lead by Tim Southee.

The AFG vs NZ One-off Test is a landmark event, as this is the first meeting between the Kiwis and the Afghanis in Test match cricket and will be taking place at the former's adopted home in Greater Noida.

Rashid Khan isn't part of the 20-man preliminary squad to face the Kiwis. - X/ICC
AFG Vs NZ, One-Off Test: ACB Announce 20-Member Preliminary Squad; Rashid Khan Rested

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Live Streaming Info

When will the Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test take place?

The AFG vs NZ one-off Test match will start from September 9 (Monday).

Which venue will host the Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test match?

AFG vs NZ one-off Test match will take place at the Shahid Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

What time will the Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test be starting?

AFG vs NZ one-off Test match will commence at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to watch the live telecast of the Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test?

Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test will not be available for telecast in India. However, one can live stream it on the FanCode app and website.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand One-off Test squads:

New Zealand Squad: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (vc), Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Afghanistan Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Shahidullah Kamal, Afsar Zazai (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Shams Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Nijat Masood, Khalil Ahmad.

