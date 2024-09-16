Cricket

Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 1st ODI On TV And Online

Here are the live streaming, timing, venue, broadcast and other details for the 1st AFG vs RSA ODI

Rashid Khan and Aiden Markram shake hands, AFG vs SA semifinal, T20 World Cup 2024, AP photo
Captains Rashid Khan and Aiden Markram shake hands after South Africa beat Afghanistan by nine wickets in the first semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, in Trinidad on Thursday (June 27). Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

Afghanistan and South Africa will play their first-ever bilateral ODI series starting from September 18 in Sharjah in a three-match series. (More Cricket News)

Before this, these two teams have faced each other only in ICC tournaments. Afghanistan and the Proteas will look at the series as key preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, that will be played in Pakistan next year.

Afghans will welcome key player Rashid Khan in to the fold. However, the likes Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ibrahim Zadran, and Noor Ahmad won't be available because of injuries.

As for the Proteas, they have named a new-look squad for the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan with Temba Bavuma leading the side.

Afghanistan vs South Africa ODI series 2024:

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran and Farid Ahmad Malik.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqabayomzi Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.

Live Streaming:

When is the AFG vs RSA 1st ODI?

The first Afghanistan vs South Africa one-day international will be played on September 18, Wednesday at 5:30 PM IST.

Which venue will host the AFG vs RSA ODI series?

The three-match ODI series between Afghanistan and South Africa will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Where to watch the AFG vs RSA 1st ODI in India?

The Afghanistan vs South Africa ODI series 2024 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

