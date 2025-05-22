Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Renate Reinsve, Elle Fanning, Naomi Campbell Make A Splash On Day 9 Of The Festival

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a grand return to Cannes, in a stunning Banarasi saree. She attended the screening of The History of Sound. Gracie Abrams, Didi-Stone and Julian Assange, among others were also in attendance. While Elle Fanning, Renate Reinsve and others attended the world premiere of Sentimental Value.