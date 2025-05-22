Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Renate Reinsve, Elle Fanning, Naomi Campbell Make A Splash On Day 9 Of The Festival

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The History of Sound' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Anders Danielsen Lie, from left, Elle Fanning and Renate Reinsve pose for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Sentimental Value' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Gracie Abrams poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The History of Sound' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Didi-Stone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The History of Sound' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Julian Assange, left, and Stella Assange pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The History of Sound' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Renate Reinsve poses for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Sentimental Value' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Cara Delevingne poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The History of Sound' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Writer Ben Shattuck, from left, Paul Mescal and director Oliver Hermanus pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The History of Sound' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, from left, Stellan Skarsgard and Renate Reinsve pose for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Sentimental Value' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Elle Fanning poses for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Sentimental Value' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Director Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Eleanor the Great' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Coco Rocha poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The History of Sound' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Lena Mahfouf, left, poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The History of Sound' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Naomi Campbell poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The History of Sound' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Camelia Jordana poses for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Sentimental Value' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Elle Fanning, from left, Renate Reinsve and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas pose for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Sentimental Value' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Elle Fanning poses for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Sentimental Value' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Alison Bartlett, from left, Raphael Sbarge, writer Ben Shattuck, Paul Mescal and director Oliver Hermanus pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The History of Sound' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Director Morad Mostafa poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Aisha Can't Fly Away' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Jodie Foster, from left, director Rebecca Zlotowski and Daniel Auteuil pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Jodie Foster poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Director Scarlett Johansson poses for a portrait photograph for the film 'Eleanor the Great' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
June Squibb, left, and director Scarlett Johansson pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Eleanor the Great' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Ziad Zaza poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Aisha Can't Fly Away' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.