Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Renate Reinsve, Elle Fanning, Naomi Campbell Make A Splash On Day 9 Of The Festival

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a grand return to Cannes, in a stunning Banarasi saree. She attended the screening of The History of Sound. Gracie Abrams, Didi-Stone and Julian Assange, among others were also in attendance. While Elle Fanning, Renate Reinsve and others attended the world premiere of Sentimental Value.

Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 9: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, The History of Sound
Cannes 2025, Day 9: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during 'The History of Sound' premiere | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The History of Sound' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

2/25
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 9: Sentimental Value, Elle Fanning, Renate Reinsve
Cannes 2025, Day 9: Anders Danielsen Lie, Elle Fanning and Renate Reinsve | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Anders Danielsen Lie, from left, Elle Fanning and Renate Reinsve pose for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Sentimental Value' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

3/25
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 9: Gracie Abrams, The History of Sound
Cannes 2025, Day 9: Gracie Abrams during 'The History of Sound' premiere | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Gracie Abrams poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The History of Sound' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

4/25
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 9: Didi-Stone, The History of Sound
Cannes 2025, Day 9: Didi-Stone during The History of Sound Premiere | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Didi-Stone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The History of Sound' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

5/25
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 9: Julian Assange, Stella, The History of Sound
Cannes 2025, Day 9: Julian Assange and Stella Assange | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Julian Assange, left, and Stella Assange pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The History of Sound' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

6/25
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 9: Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Cannes 2025, Day 9: Renate Reinsve during Sentimental Value premiere | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Renate Reinsve poses for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Sentimental Value' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

7/25
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 9: Cara Delevingne, The History of Sound
Cannes 2025, Day 9: Cara Delevingne during The History of Sound Premiere | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Cara Delevingne poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The History of Sound' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

8/25
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 9: The History of Sound Premiere
Cannes 2025, Day 9: Ben Shattuck, Paul Mescal and Oliver Hermanus during The History of Sound Premiere | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Writer Ben Shattuck, from left, Paul Mescal and director Oliver Hermanus pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The History of Sound' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

9/25
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 9: Sentimental Value premiere
Cannes 2025, Day 9: Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, from left, Stellan Skarsgard and Renate Reinsve | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, from left, Stellan Skarsgard and Renate Reinsve pose for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Sentimental Value' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

10/25
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 9: Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Cannes 2025, Day 9: Elle Fanning during Sentimental Value premiere | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Elle Fanning poses for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Sentimental Value' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

11/25
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 9: Scarlett Johansson, Eleanor the Great
Cannes 2025, Day 9: Scarlett Johansson during Eleanor the Great photo call | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Director Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Eleanor the Great' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

12/25
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 9: Coco Rocha, The History of Sound
Cannes 2025, Day 9: Coco Rocha during The History of Sound premiere | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Coco Rocha poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The History of Sound' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

13/25
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 9: Lena Mahfouf, The History of Sound
Cannes 2025, Day 9: Lena Mahfouf during The History of Sound premiere | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Lena Mahfouf, left, poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The History of Sound' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

14/25
15/25
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 9: Naomi Campbell, The History of Sound
Cannes 2025, Day 9: Naomi Campbell during The History of Sound premiere | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Naomi Campbell poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The History of Sound' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

16/25
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 9: Camelia Jordana, Sentimental Value
Cannes 2025, Day 9: Camelia Jordana during Sentimental Value premiere | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Camelia Jordana poses for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Sentimental Value' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

17/25
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 9: Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Cannes 2025, Day 9: Elle Fanning, Renate Reinsve and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Elle Fanning, from left, Renate Reinsve and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas pose for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Sentimental Value' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

18/25
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 9: Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Cannes 2025, Day 9: Elle Fanning during Sentimental Value premiere | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Elle Fanning poses for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Sentimental Value' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

19/25
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 9: director Oliver Hermanus, The History of Sound
Cannes 2025, Day 9: Alison Bartlett, Raphael Sbarge, Ben Shattuck, Paul Mescal and director Oliver Hermanus | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Alison Bartlett, from left, Raphael Sbarge, writer Ben Shattuck, Paul Mescal and director Oliver Hermanus pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The History of Sound' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

20/25
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 9: Director Morad Mostafa, Aisha Cant Fly Away
Cannes 2025, Day 9: Morad Mostafa during Aisha Can't Fly Away photo call | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Director Morad Mostafa poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Aisha Can't Fly Away' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

21/25
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 9: director Rebecca Zlotowski, A Private Life
Cannes 2025, Day 9: Jodie Foster, director Rebecca Zlotowski and Daniel Auteuil | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Jodie Foster, from left, director Rebecca Zlotowski and Daniel Auteuil pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

22/25
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 9: Jodie Foster, A Private Life
Cannes 2025, Day 9: Jodie Foster during 'A Private Life' photo call | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Jodie Foster poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

23/25
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 9: Director Scarlett Johansson, Eleanor the Great
Cannes 2025, Day 9: Director Scarlett Johansson poses for a portrait | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Director Scarlett Johansson poses for a portrait photograph for the film 'Eleanor the Great' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

24/25
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 9: June Squibb and director Scarlett Johansson
Cannes 2025, Day 9: June Squibb and director Scarlett Johansson | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

June Squibb, left, and director Scarlett Johansson pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Eleanor the Great' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

25/25
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 9: Ziad Zaza, Aisha Cant Fly Away
Cannes 2025, Day 9: Ziad Zaza during Aisha Can't Fly Away photo call | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Ziad Zaza poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Aisha Can't Fly Away' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

