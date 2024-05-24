Art & Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai Shares Glimpses Of Her Mom's Birthday Celebrations With Aaradhya; Fans Ask 'Where's Abhishek Bachchan'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her mother's birthday and shared pictures of the celebrations on social media.

Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai with Brinda Rai Photo: Instagram
Veteran actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s social media is extremely family-focused, and she never misses out on a chance to cherish the precious moments she shares with them. Whether commemorating her father Krishnaraj Rai’s birth anniversary or celebrating her mother Brinda Rai’s birthday, she consistently expresses her heartfelt gratitude for her parents.

Once again, the actress, who recently returned from Cannes, took to her Instagram handle to share a bunch of photos from her mother’s at-home birthday celebrations.

The ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ actress offered an inside glimpse into the celebration by sharing a series of snapshots from the bash. The first picture captures the actress holding a frame containing her father’s photo while posing alongside her mother and daughter, Aaradhya. Accompanying the photos, which also include other family members, the actress penned a heartfelt message, “Love you Birthday girl, dearest Mommy-Doddaaa.”

In another post, the birthday girl is seen smiling for the camera as she gets ready to cut multiple cakes. In the caption, the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actress wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST DARLING MOMMYYY-DODDAAA. LOVE YOU ETERNALLY.”

Many netizens took to the comments section of these posts to extend their well-wishes and congratulatory messages. However, there was a section that was wondering about Abhishek Bachchan’s whereabouts.  One commented, “Where is Abhishek Bachchan?” A comment read, “Why isn’t Abhishek part of the celebrations?” A third one questioned,  “Why is Abhishek not present here?”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2.’ She recently made two red carpet appearances at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. For the first look, she donned a gorgeous black and gold strapless gown, for which she received immense praise, and for her second look, the diva opted for a very dramatic blue and silver gown but the internet wasn’t too in favour of the overall attire.

