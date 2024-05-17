Fashion

Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Opts For A Dramatic Evening Gown On Day 2; Netizens React

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a double-shaded gown in green and silver on the second day of Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns with her second look at Cannes 2024. Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
info_icon

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is a regular at Cannes Film Festival, made heads turn with her stunning second appearance at the 77th edition of the film festival. She was seen wearing a shimmery gown designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2024
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2024 Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
info_icon

For the second day, the actress opted for a double-shaded gown in green and silver, and the ensemble featured a trail and dramatic shoulders. After posing solo at the red carpet, Aishwarya shared a beautiful moment with American actor Eva Longoria, and the two posed for a loving picture together. 

Eva Longoria, left, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose for photographers at Cannes 2024.
Eva Longoria, left, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose for photographers at Cannes 2024. Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
info_icon

However, netizens could not help but comment on her look. While one of her fans commented, “Tonight we take drama to the next level!!!” another wrote, “Game of thrones? Is she representing us GOT fans! Omg the iron throne.”

Meanwhile, for the event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is joined by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at Cannes 2024. For her first look, she walked the red carpet on May 16, and marked her presence at the ‘Megalopolis’ premiere by wearing a black and white gown with golden patterns on it. To complete her look, Aishwarya wore big golden earrings with the voluminous gown designed by Falguni and Shane. The outfit had ruffled sleeves and a golden pattern in front. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the premiere of the film Megalopolis at Cannes 2024
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at Cannes 2024 Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
info_icon

Apart from Aishwarya, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kiara Advani, Sobhita Dhulipala among other celebrities and influencers are expected to walk the Cannes red carpet at Cannes 2024.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Protests In PoK Consequence Of Pak's Policy Of Systemic Plundering Of Resources: India
  2. Kerala: Blue Corner Notice Sent To Man In Germany For Attempting To Kill Newly-Wed Wife
  3. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Court Remands Bhavesh Bhinde In Custody Till May 26, Asks Why He Fled
  4. JMM Expels Sita Soren From Party's Primary Membership For 6 Years
  5. Indian Navy Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing At Goa Airport; Flight Operations Affected
Entertainment News
  1. ACM Awards: Lainey Wilson Wins Big At The Academy Of Country Music Awards – View Pics
  2. Kiara Advani Looks Pristine In White As She Makes Her Cannes Debut In Prabal Gurung Thigh-High Slit Gown
  3. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Opts For A Dramatic Evening Gown On Day 2; Netizens React
  4. ACM Awards: Ben Williams, Bella Hudson And Others Enjoy At The Country Music Awards – View Pics
  5. Somy Ali On Shooting Outside Salman Khan’s House: Picking Up A Gun And Killing Someone Is Very Easy, But Greatness Lies In Forgiving Someone
Sports News
  1. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma Departs For 68 As Mumbai Chase Down Lucknow's 215 Target
  2. Italian Open 2024: Alexander Zverev Ends Alejandro Tabilo's Dream Run To Reach Final
  3. Juventus Sack Head Coach Massimiliano Allegri For Behaviour At Coppa Italia Final
  4. Sports World Highlights May 17: Brazil To Host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup; WADA Suspends Indian Boxer Parveen Hooda
  5. Parveen Hooda's Suspension Forces India To Concede Olympics Quota, To Fight Afresh For 57kg In Final Qualifiers
World News
  1. Iran Arrests 260 People, Including 3 European Citizens, For Spreading 'Satanism And Nudity
  2. Japan Passes Revised Law Allowing Joint Child Custody For Divorced Parents For The First Time
  3. 'Taking Measures To Minimize Harm To Gaza Civilians': Israel Denies Charges Of Genocide At ICJ Hearing
  4. Canada: Work Permits Denied, Hundreds Of Indian Students Stage Protest Fearing Deportation| Know About It
  5. Israel-Gaza War: Bodies Of 3 Hostages Recovered, Says Israeli Army; 'Heartbroken' Says PM Netanyahu
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup