Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Opts For A Dramatic Evening Gown On Day 2; Netizens React

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is a regular at Cannes Film Festival, made heads turn with her stunning second appearance at the 77th edition of the film festival. She was seen wearing a shimmery gown designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.
For the second day, the actress opted for a double-shaded gown in green and silver, and the ensemble featured a trail and dramatic shoulders. After posing solo at the red carpet, Aishwarya shared a beautiful moment with American actor Eva Longoria, and the two posed for a loving picture together.
However, netizens could not help but comment on her look. While one of her fans commented, “Tonight we take drama to the next level!!!” another wrote, “Game of thrones? Is she representing us GOT fans! Omg the iron throne.”
Meanwhile, for the event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is joined by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at Cannes 2024. For her first look, she walked the red carpet on May 16, and marked her presence at the ‘Megalopolis’ premiere by wearing a black and white gown with golden patterns on it. To complete her look, Aishwarya wore big golden earrings with the voluminous gown designed by Falguni and Shane. The outfit had ruffled sleeves and a golden pattern in front.
Apart from Aishwarya, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kiara Advani, Sobhita Dhulipala among other celebrities and influencers are expected to walk the Cannes red carpet at Cannes 2024.