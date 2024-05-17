Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Opts For A Dramatic Evening Gown On Day 2; Netizens React

Meanwhile, for the event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is joined by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at Cannes 2024. For her first look, she walked the red carpet on May 16, and marked her presence at the ‘Megalopolis’ premiere by wearing a black and white gown with golden patterns on it. To complete her look, Aishwarya wore big golden earrings with the voluminous gown designed by Falguni and Shane. The outfit had ruffled sleeves and a golden pattern in front.