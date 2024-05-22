Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Walked The Red Carpet With A Fractured Hand; Here's What We Know About Her Injury

A recent report has revealed why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the Cannes red carpet with a fractured arm. Here's what we know.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes Photo: Scott A Garfitt
info_icon

It is no surprise that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a regular at the Cannes Film Festival. Ahead of the Cannes 2024, fans of the actor waited with bated breath to see what sartorial statement she would make with her red carpet appearance. While the actor stunned everyone with her look, what also surprised her fans was the fact that she walked the red carpet with her arm in a plaster. A recent report has revealed how the actor fractured her arm ahead of her appearance.

According to a report by Mid Day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a fall at her residence in Mumbai. The report mentioned that she fractured her wrist, but she chose to complete her work commitments. It also revealed that the actor had her costume fittings done two days after the accident. The report quoted a source who said, “Two days after her fall, she did her costume fittings with her designers, and only requested that they ensure that the venue was spacious and comfortable so that she could avoid another injury. The brand was thankful and appreciative that she met her share of the deal despite being in pain.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns with her second look at Cannes 2024.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns with her second look at Cannes 2024. Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
info_icon

The report also mentioned that the doctors have asked her to undergo surgery after the swelling subsides. The source continued, “Her doctors had stated that she could undergo surgery after the swelling had subsided and had granted permission to travel for the festival. She is likely to be seen in a splint for a month and will subsequently undergo physiotherapy to regain her strength.”

For her appearances at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Bachchan opted for dramatic ensembles from Falguni and Shane Peacock. She also attended the screening of Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis.’ On the work front, she was last seen in Mani Ratnam's ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’.

