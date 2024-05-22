According to a report by Mid Day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a fall at her residence in Mumbai. The report mentioned that she fractured her wrist, but she chose to complete her work commitments. It also revealed that the actor had her costume fittings done two days after the accident. The report quoted a source who said, “Two days after her fall, she did her costume fittings with her designers, and only requested that they ensure that the venue was spacious and comfortable so that she could avoid another injury. The brand was thankful and appreciative that she met her share of the deal despite being in pain.”