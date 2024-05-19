Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Undergo Wrist Surgery? Here's What We Know

A source told Hindustan Times that Aishwarya broke her wrist over the weekend and got a cast on. ''However, she was adamant that she wants to keep her Cannes tradition going. Thus, even after the injury, she completed her professional commitments and made it to Cannes, the source said. The source further added that Aishwarya went to the festival after having discussions with specialists and her doctors. They said she will have to undergo a procedure of surgery of her hand. ''Her surgery is scheduled for later next week, after she returns from Cannes,'' added the source.