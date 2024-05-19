Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Undergo Wrist Surgery? Here's What We Know

Cannes' bonafide regular, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a grand entrance at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. She graced the red carpet in a dramatic custom gown by Falguni Shane Peacock. Though she received mixed reviews for her look, Aishwarya pulled it off with confidence and style. Despite a wrist injury, she gracefully carried the cast on her hand and posed for the cameras. Today, in the early hours, the actress returned to Mumbai with her daughter Aaradhya who accompanied her to Cannes 2024. As per the latest report, Aishwarya will get surgery done for her injury as she has now returned from the festival.
A source told Hindustan Times that Aishwarya broke her wrist over the weekend and got a cast on. ''However, she was adamant that she wants to keep her Cannes tradition going. Thus, even after the injury, she completed her professional commitments and made it to Cannes, the source said. The source further added that Aishwarya went to the festival after having discussions with specialists and her doctors. They said she will have to undergo a procedure of surgery of her hand. ''Her surgery is scheduled for later next week, after she returns from Cannes,'' added the source.
Aishwarya, who has been turning heads at Cannes since her debut in 2002 for her film, 'Devdas', left everyone in awe of her with her breathtaking looks in two gorgeous dramatic gowns by Falguni Shane Peacock. The former Miss World walked the red carpet for the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola's film 'Megalopolis'.
Despite getting mixed reviews for her Cannes 2024 looks, Aishwarya has been lauded for her unwavering spirit and her commitment for work.
On the professional front, the 50-year-old actress' last outing was Mani Ratnam's epic drama 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'. Fans have been eagerly waiting for her next. We hope she announces her upcoming project soon.