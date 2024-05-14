Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival

Over the years, Deepika Padukone has created some iconic red carpet looks at Cannes. From sarees to gowns to pantsuits, she has rocked in every attire she donned. Deepika made her Cannes debut in 2010 in a saree by Rohit Bal. In 2018, Deepika was in sheer gown by Zuhair Murad. Her last look at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in a hot pink gown by Ashi Studio is still etched in our memories. For her red carpet appearance at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, Deepika was in a neon green colour outfit that stole the limelight. She wore a voluminous tulle gown designed by Giambattista Valli, complemented with delicate blush bows and a matching turban. In 2022, her first look was in a black and golden Sabyasachi saree with a black off-shoulder blouse. Her second look was in a red hot gown with a statement Cartier necklace and bold red lips. Her third look was breathtaking in a black dress with tassel detailing. Deepika was in an orange sculpted gown for her fourth look. She also wore a black and golden gown with an attached fur coat. Her last red carpet look went viral. She donend an ivory-coloured fusion saree with ruffled detailing and exquisite pearl jewellery.