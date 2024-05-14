Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival

The 77th Cannes Film Festival has kickstarted from May 14 and will continue till May 25, 2024. Cannes Film Festival, is a platform where cinema and fashion go hand-in-hand. It's a treat to see celebs from all across the globe gracing the red carpet. This year's event will witness celebs like Meryl Streep, Demi Moore, and George Lucas among others. Also, Indian celebs like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sobhita Dhulipala among others are all set to grace Cannes 2024. They are ready to show their impeccable style and charm in the global extravaganza.
As the festival starts today, let's have a look at the Bollywood celebs who have been regulars at Cannes.
1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
The former Miss World and Bollywood actress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a bonafide regular at Cannes. She made her Cannes debut in 2002 for her film 'Devdas'. She was in a yellow saree and heavy jewellery for her first appearance at the prestigious film festival. Then she turned heads in 2014 in a golden gown by Robert Cavalli. In 2015, she stole the spotlight in a white Ralph and Russo gown. In 2017, the diva swooned everyone with a dramatic frosty blue bal gown by Michael Cinco's collection. In 2018, she was in a butterfly inspired cape dress by Cinco. In 2019, she graced the festival with her daughter Aaradhya in a florescent Jean-Louis Sabaji gown embellished with metallic snakeskin. In 2022, she looked mesmerising in a stunning attire by Gaurav Gupta. At Cannes 2023, she walked the red carper in a black and silver metallic hooded gown by Sophie Couture. She is all set to wow the onlookers this year too.
2. Deepika Padukone
Over the years, Deepika Padukone has created some iconic red carpet looks at Cannes. From sarees to gowns to pantsuits, she has rocked in every attire she donned. Deepika made her Cannes debut in 2010 in a saree by Rohit Bal. In 2018, Deepika was in sheer gown by Zuhair Murad. Her last look at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in a hot pink gown by Ashi Studio is still etched in our memories. For her red carpet appearance at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, Deepika was in a neon green colour outfit that stole the limelight. She wore a voluminous tulle gown designed by Giambattista Valli, complemented with delicate blush bows and a matching turban. In 2022, her first look was in a black and golden Sabyasachi saree with a black off-shoulder blouse. Her second look was in a red hot gown with a statement Cartier necklace and bold red lips. Her third look was breathtaking in a black dress with tassel detailing. Deepika was in an orange sculpted gown for her fourth look. She also wore a black and golden gown with an attached fur coat. Her last red carpet look went viral. She donend an ivory-coloured fusion saree with ruffled detailing and exquisite pearl jewellery.
3. Sonam Kapoor
Actress Sonam Kapoor is a fashion aficionado. Over the years, she has triumphed on the red carpet with her looks at the Cannes Film Festival. She made her debut in 2011 in a Paul Gaultier couture gown. Her second appearance was in 2012 in a heavy tulle gown by Alexander McQueen. In 2013, she was in a floral strapless Dolce & Gabbana dress. In 2014, Sonam was in a pale pink net saree by Anamika Khanna. She turned heads in a feather gown in 2015. In 2016, the diva donned a Ralph & Russo saree-inspired dress with a cape and a trail. Sonam Kapoor disappointed her fans with her Cannes 2017 appearance as she wore a Elie Saab embellished blush pink outfit. In 2018, she shone at the red carpet with her sartorial choices. In 2019, she donned a tailored suit by Ralph & Russo.
4. Mallika Sherawat
Mallika Sherawat has also been regular at Cannes. She made her debut at the film festival in 2005. She promoted Jackie Chan's movie 'The Myth' at the festival. The actress took everyone by surprise with her Cannes appearance in 2010. She was seen in a black and yellow dress with snakes wrapped around her body. In 2014, the 'Murder' actress was in a blue gown and she looked stunning in it. At 68th Cannes Film Festival, she made her fans go gaga with her ravishing look in a metallic off-shoulder gown. Mallika donned a silver gown in 2016. She looked breathtaking in a floral mermaid gown in 2017. She wore a lilac swan gown in 2018. In 2019, Mallika was in a sexy dress.
5. Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi has been Cannes regular since 2022. She made her Cannes debut in a black lace gown. Her second look was in a traditional hand-embroidered white saree. In 2023, Aditi wore a powder blue Oscar de la Renta gown. For her another look, she donned a Michael Cinco gown. This year too, the 'Heeramandi' actress will grace the 77th Cannes Film Festival.