Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads with her gorgeous looks at the 77th edition of Cannes Film Festival. She nailed her red carpet looks by wearing dramatic gowns. Now, she treated her fans with glimpses of getting ready for Cannes 2024. Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya shared some stunning monochrome snaps that have made her fans gaga over her.
In the snaps, Aishwarya was seen getting ready in a dressing room, preparing for her red-carpet look at Cannes 2024. In one pic, she was seen in a bathrobe, focused on applying mascara and looking at the mirror. In another pic, she was seen striking a pose as she was seated in her makeup chair. In another pic, one of her makeup artists applied lipstick on her lips. She shared the post without any caption but added a few emojis and hashtags related to the festival.
As soon as she dropped the post, fans started showering her with praise. One fan wrote, ''Most Stylish Lady On The Planet'' while another wrote, ''The most beautiful woman on earth''. ''Wow my Aish you are so fresh'' wrote one fan while one called her ''Queen''. Many wrote, ''gorgeous'', ''amazing'' and dropped red heart and fire emojis.
On day 1 of the Cannes Film Festival, the former Miss World wore a custom Falguni and Shane Peacock gown. It was a black and white gown with hand-beaten molten gold 3D flowers and plates. Her first look at Cannes, however, got mixed reviews. Her second look, which was a double-shaded outfit in a blue and silver gown, was also designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. She attended the screening of 'Kinds of Kindness' donning the outfit.
On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'.