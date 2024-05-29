In the snaps, Aishwarya was seen getting ready in a dressing room, preparing for her red-carpet look at Cannes 2024. In one pic, she was seen in a bathrobe, focused on applying mascara and looking at the mirror. In another pic, she was seen striking a pose as she was seated in her makeup chair. In another pic, one of her makeup artists applied lipstick on her lips. She shared the post without any caption but added a few emojis and hashtags related to the festival.