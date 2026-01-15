Jailer 2: Vijay Sethupathi Confirms His Cameo In Rajinikanth Starrer

Vijay Sethupathi confirms cameo in Jailer 2

Vijay Sethupathi, confirming his role in Jailer 2, told The Hollywood Reporter India that he has agreed to do a cameo because of his love for Rajinikanth. "To be with him (Rajinikanth), I get to learn a lot. There is so much to learn from a superstar who has survived in this industry for so many decades," he added.