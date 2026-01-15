Jailer 2: Vijay Sethupathi Confirms His Cameo In Rajinikanth Starrer

Vijay Sethupathi confirmed his cameo in Jailer 2
Jailer 2 will see Rajinikanth returning as the no-nonsense police officer, Muthuvel Pandian.
Nelson Dilipkumar's film is expected to have stars from other film industries for a pan-India appeal.
Jailer 2, the sequel to the 2023 film, is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Rajinikanth is returning as the no-nonsense police officer, Muthuvel Pandian. Vijay Sethupathi will join him in the sequel with a special cameo appearance. Jailer 2 will mark Rajinikanth and Vijay's reunion after 2019's Petta.
Vijay Sethupathi confirms cameo in Jailer 2
Vijay Sethupathi, confirming his role in Jailer 2, told The Hollywood Reporter India that he has agreed to do a cameo because of his love for Rajinikanth. "To be with him (Rajinikanth), I get to learn a lot. There is so much to learn from a superstar who has survived in this industry for so many decades," he added.
Sethupathi also revealed the reason behind his decision not to play a villain on-screen. The Maharaj actor said he gets emotionally blackmailed by filmmakers, and it affects the business of the movies, which he is doing as a hero. He is now playing villain for the script only, which excites him.
The actor also opened up about reading several scripts where the antagonist promotes a hero, which he doesn't find extraordinary, and has turned down such roles.
Jailer 2 cast
Just like Jailer (2023), the makers are bringing together prominent stars from multiple film industries for a pan-Indian appeal. Mithun Chakraborty, who is also a part of the film, had earlier revealed in a Bengali interview that Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Ramya Krishnan, and Shivarajkumar are also part of Jailer 2.
Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Suraj Venjaramoodu are confirmed to be part of Jailer 2. Meghana Raj Sarja, Nora Fatehi and Vidya Balan, among others, are also reportedly part of the second instalment of Nelson Dilipkumar-directorial.
Jailer, too, had a stellar ensemble cast, including Rajinikanth, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Sunil and others.
Jailer 2 release date
Produced by Kalanithi Maran under his Sun Pictures banner, Jailer 2 will arrive in cinemas on June 12, 2026.