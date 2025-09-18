Jailer 2: Rajinikanth Shares Release Date Update Of The Sequel By Nelson Dilipkumar

Rajinikanth will shoot Jailer 2 in Kerala, and the film might release after June 2026.

  • Rajinikanth will be in Kerala for a 6-day shoot schedule of Jailer 2

  • The second instalment is expected to be released sometime after June 2026

  • Jailer was a huge blockbuster in 2023

After Coolie, superstar Rajinikanth is now working on his upcoming release, Jailer 2, which is a sequel to his 2023 film. The actor was seen arriving at an airport, where he was asked to share the update about the movie and its release date. Read on to know what he said.

When is Jailer 2 releasing?

Speaking to the media, Rajinikanth revealed that he would be in Kerala for a 6-day shooting schedule of Jailer 2, and the movie is expected to release after June 2026.

He reportedly said, “I am currently travelling for the Jailer 2 shoot. I am heading towards Kerala for a filming schedule, and it will consist of 6 days of shooting. I think the film will be completed by June next year, so the release will be after that."

Rajinikanth - | Courtesy: IMDB
Rajinikanth’s Cinema And The Transformation of a Larger-Than-Life Hero

BY S.v. Srinivas

About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 was announced in January 2025. It is a sequel to the Tamil-language action comedy headlined by Rajinikanth. The previous instalment was a blockbuster.

The second part is also directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, and Thalaivar is reprising his role as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, who is all set to face new challenges.

Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa are also returning from the first instalment. SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Anna Rajan, among others, are the new members of the cast.

Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal are reportedly having cameos once again. Nandamuri Balakrishna and Mithun Chakraborty are also expected to make special appearances.

Coolie OTT release date and platform - X
Coolie OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Rajinikanth Starrer Action Thriller Online

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Rajinikanth's latest release Coolie had a worldwide box office run of around Rs 520 crore.

Meanwhile, the superstar had recently confirmed his reunion with Kamal Haasan after 46 years. The upcoming project is produced by Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Films.

