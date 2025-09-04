Coolie OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Rajinikanth Starrer Action Thriller Online

Coolie will release on Amazon Prime Video on September 11
The action thriller released in theatres on August 14
Rajinikanth starrer has collected Rs 282.45 crore in 21 days
Coolie OTT release: Lokesh Kanagaraj's action thriller, headlined by Rajinikanth, is set to debut on the digital screens soon. Coolie will release on OTT after its theatrical run. The Tamil-language drama can be watched in multiple languages: Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Coolie OTT release date
Rajinikanth's movie, which hit the theatres on August 14, with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2, will start streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from September 11 onwards, almost a month after its theatrical release. The streaming in a post on Thursday, shared a new poster of Coolie featuring Thalaivar and wrote, "get ready to vibe with the saga of Deva, Simon, and Dahaa 🔥#CoolieOnPrime, Sep 11 (sic)".
Coolie box office
Coolie completed 22 days at the box office on September 4, the same day Prime Video announced the OTT release date. The movie opened to mixed reviews and had a thunderous start of Rs 65 crore, but the collections significantly dropped every single day after Day 1. It is yet to cross the Rs 300 crore mark in India. As per a report in Sacnilk, the total collection of Coolie stands at Rs 282.45 crore nett in India in 21 days.
It has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide.
Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie also features Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan. Aamir Khan has a special cameo appearance.
An excerpt from the Outlook India review of Coolie read: Rajinikanth’s wit, timing, swagger and screen presence remain strong at 74, and Coolie leans heavily on his charisma to elicit applause, which the audience is generous with. His sharp dialogue delivery and flitting expressions keep the audience hooked from start to finish."