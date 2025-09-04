Coolie OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Rajinikanth Starrer Action Thriller Online

Coolie box office

Coolie completed 22 days at the box office on September 4, the same day Prime Video announced the OTT release date. The movie opened to mixed reviews and had a thunderous start of Rs 65 crore, but the collections significantly dropped every single day after Day 1. It is yet to cross the Rs 300 crore mark in India. As per a report in Sacnilk, the total collection of Coolie stands at Rs 282.45 crore nett in India in 21 days.