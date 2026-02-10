Tottenham Hotspur Vs Newcastle Utd Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: Preview, H2H & More

Tottenham Hotspur welcome an out-of-form Newcastle United at their North London stadium in the Premier League mid-week clash. Spurs are languishing in the lower half of the EPL table whereas Newcastle are 12th.
Eddie Howe faces a tough fight for the top-four race with the likes of Chelsea and Man United all accumulating wins over the last matchweek. As for Spurs, another defeat could spell doom for Thomas Frank.
Cristian Romero serves a suspension after picking up a red card against Manchester United.
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Newcastle United, Premier League: Head-To-Head Record
Total Matches Played: 174
Tottenham Hotspur Wins: 74
Newcastle United Wins: 65
Draws: 35
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Newcastle United, Premier League: Match Info
Location: London, England
Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Date: Wednesday, February 11
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Newcastle United, Premier League: Predicted XIs
Spurs XI: Guglielmo Vicario; Archie Gray, Radu Drăgușin, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Conor Gallagher, Joao Palhinha, Pape Sarr; Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons; Dominic Solanke.
NUFC XI: Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, Lewis Hall; Sandro Tonali; Bruno Guimaraes, Joseph Willock; Jacob Murphy, Yoane Wissa, Harvey Barnes.
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Newcastle United, Premier League: Live Streaming Info
When and where is the Tottenham vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 match being played?
The Tottenham vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Wednesday, February 11, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (IST).
Where to watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 match live on TV and online?
The Tottenham vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India. Moreover, one can also live stream on the JioHotstar platform.