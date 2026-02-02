Tottenham Vs Man City: Dominic Solanke Scorpion Kick Dents Visitors' Premier League Title Hopes
After back-to-back 2-0 wins over Wolves and Galatasaray, Manchester City were cruising against Tottenham. The London outing, however, ended on a sour note for Pep Guardiola's men as they collapsed in the 2nd half. They took a deserved 2-0 lead, thanks to goals from Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo, going into the break. The Spurs, fighting to revive their campaign, found their hero in Dominic Solanke, a journeyman. The former Chelsea, Liverpool, and Bournemouth striker gave Thomas Frank's hosts a lifeline in the 53rd minute, outmuscling a crowded defence and beating Gianluigi Donnarumma, who had produced a brilliant save minutes ago. The Chelsea youth product then connected Conor Gallagher's cross with a brilliant improvised finish in the 70th -- a stunning scorpion kick. It reminded fans of Olivier Giroud's strike, which won FIFA's Puskas Award, for Arsenal in 2017. The result dented City's title push as they now trail Spurs' bitter local rivals, Arsenal, by six points.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE