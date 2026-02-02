Tottenham Vs Man City: Dominic Solanke Scorpion Kick Dents Visitors' Premier League Title Hopes

After back-to-back 2-0 wins over Wolves and Galatasaray, Manchester City were cruising against Tottenham. The London outing, however, ended on a sour note for Pep Guardiola's men as they collapsed in the 2nd half. They took a deserved 2-0 lead, thanks to goals from Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo, going into the break. The Spurs, fighting to revive their campaign, found their hero in Dominic Solanke, a journeyman. The former Chelsea, Liverpool, and Bournemouth striker gave Thomas Frank's hosts a lifeline in the 53rd minute, outmuscling a crowded defence and beating Gianluigi Donnarumma, who had produced a brilliant save minutes ago. The Chelsea youth product then connected Conor Gallagher's cross with a brilliant improvised finish in the 70th -- a stunning scorpion kick. It reminded fans of Olivier Giroud's strike, which won FIFA's Puskas Award, for Arsenal in 2017. The result dented City's title push as they now trail Spurs' bitter local rivals, Arsenal, by six points.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester City Premier League soccer match-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center, and Phil Foden leave the pitch after the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
1/8
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester City Premier League soccer match-Pep Guardiola
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola greets Omar Marmoush after the the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/8
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester City Premier League soccer match-Thomas Frank
Tottenham's head coach Thomas Frank, left, and Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola shake hands after the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/8
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester City Premier League soccer match-Dominic Solanke
Tottenham's Dominic Solanke, left, celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal with Xavi Simons during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/8
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester City Premier League soccer match-Xavi Simons
Tottenham's Xavi Simons, right, challenges Manchester City's Rayan Cherki during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/8
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester City Premier League soccer match-Antoine Semenyo
Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo, right, and Tottenham's Archie Gray compete for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/8
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester City Premier League soccer match-Antoine Semenyo
Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo, center, is congratulated after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/8
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester City Premier League soccer match-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, attempts a shot on goal past Tottenham's Radu Dragusin during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/8
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester City Premier League soccer match-Rayan Cherki
Manchester City's Rayan Cherki, right, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up: IND A Ease To 38-Run Win; Tilak Shows Off Fitness

  2. Canada Vs Italy LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Harry Manenti Provides Strong Finish

  3. Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag To Ayush Badoni - Check Out India A's Full Squad For World Cup Warm-Up Fixtures

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Warns PCB Of Serious Consequences Over Possible India Match Boycott

  5. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  5. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026 And The Politics Of Assumed Loyalty

  2. Budget 2026: Tourism Sees Ambitious Announcements; Heritage, Buddhism, Trekking Gets Major Focus

  3. Disabled Rights Platform Calls Union Budget ‘Exclusionary’

  4. Budget 2026: India Plans Rare Earth Corridors In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Other States To Cut China Dependence

  5. Budget 2026 Leaves Kerala Disappointed; Many Tamil Nadu Demands Unmet

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Russia Sees ‘Visible’ Military Victory in Ukraine: Medvedev

  2. 15 Pakistani Soldiers, 92 Militants Killed In Balochistan Counter-Terror Operations

  3. Trump Says India Will Buy Venezuelan Oil Instead Of Iranian Crude

  4. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  5. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes