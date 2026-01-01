ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Australia Face Setback As Hamstring Problem Sidelines Nathan Ellis

Australia's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 preparations suffered a blow after Nathan Ellis sustained a hamstring injury in the Big Bash League, ruling him out for the remainder of the tournament

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Australia Nathan Ellis hamstring issue update
File photo of Australia bowler Nathan Ellis. | Photo: X/CricketAus
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nathan Ellis was sidelined for the rest of the BBL after suffering a hamstring injury

  • The setback adds to Australia’s pace concerns, with Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins also injured

  • Ellis has been rested for the Pakistan T20I series, alongside several senior players

Australia were dealt another injury setback ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup with Nathan Ellis suffering a hamstring injury during the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

The Hobart Hurricanes captain was ruled out of the remainder of the BBL, raising concerns over his availability for the World Cup, which gets underway on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka.

The team was knocked out of the title race by Sydney Sixers on Friday.

His injury adds to Australia's growing list of concerns in the pace bowling department, with Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins also managing fitness issues.

Hazlewood, who missed the Ashes and hasn't featured for the team since November last year, is expected to regain full fitness ahead of the World Cup, while Cummins is expected to return to the squad later in the tournament.

Ellis has been a key performer in the BBL for Hobart Hurricanes, picking up 14 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 9.03.

Australia are scheduled to play Pakistan in a three-match T20I series starting January 29, which will serve as an important preparation ahead of the global event.

Ellis has been rested for the series along with Tim David, Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell and Cummins, with all five being part of Australia's T20 World Cup provisional squad.

