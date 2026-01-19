Australia's Tour Of Pakistan T20I Series: 17-Man Squad Announced - Check Who's In, Who's Out

AUS name 17-man squad for the upcoming PAK T20I series
Mitchell Marsh to lead a side containing new faces
Cummins, Maxwell rested ahead of T20 WC
The Australian selectors have announced the squad for the upcoming Pakistan T20I series, starting from January 29 in Lahore. The 17-man squad sees Mitchell Marsh lead side against the Men In Green in a three-match series, that will act as ideal preparation for the T20 World Cup.
10 of the 17 squad members will board the plane to the T20 World Cup, with the tourney set to take place in India and Sri Lanka.
Mahli Beardman and Jack Edwards are the new faces that have been named in the squad, after a strong showing in the Big Bash League (BBL) with Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, respectively.
However, the selectors have rested the likes of Tim David, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins as the senior stars look to build up match fitness ahead of the marquee tournament starting in February.
Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Mitch Owen, Josh Phillippe and Matt Renshaw have been roped in as cover.
“The series is a great opportunity for those on the brink of selection and some young players we rate highly for valuable experience with the World Cup group in Pakistan," Australia's Chair of Selectors George Bailey said.
“Some are already experienced international players (while) Mahli Beardman has been with the group a number of times and Jack Edwards joined (the squad) for the last one-day match against India in Sydney last year.”
All matches will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the games are on January 29, January 31 and February 1.
Australia squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short, Marcus Stonis, Adam Zampa