Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson, left, congratulates teammate Yuzvendra Chahal for taking the wicket of Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League 2024 match in Jaipur on Wednesday (April 10). Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson, left, congratulates teammate Yuzvendra Chahal for taking the wicket of Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League 2024 match in Jaipur on Wednesday (April 10). Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav