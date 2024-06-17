Cricket

New Zealand Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Can NZ See Boult Off With A Victory?

New Zealand Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Scores And Updates: Welcome to our live coverage of match 39 between New Zealand and Papua New Guinea at Trinidad's Brian Lara Stadium on Monday, June 17. Follow along for live scores and ball-by-ball commentary

X | Blackcaps
Veteran pacer Trent Boult. Photo: X | Blackcaps
info_icon

New Zealand are all set to face Papua New Guinea at Trinidad's Brian Lara Stadium on Monday. This match holds significance for New Zealand, even though it's considered a 'dead rubber,' as it could potentially mark Trent Boult's final T20 World Cup appearance. While both teams are already out of contention for the Super Eight round, New Zealand aims to give younger players opportunities and lay the groundwork for future ICC events. Whether PNG will spoil Boult's T20 World Cup farewell or if New Zealand will secure a final victory, only time will tell. (Full Coverage|Cricket News)

19:32 IST: The toss has been delayed due to rain. Covers are on.

Weather In Trinidad and Tobago

In terms of the weather, this match is expected to experience interruptions due to rain, with thunderstorms forecasted on match day. Hopefully, these pass quickly to allow for a full game. During the match at 10:30 local time, it is predicted to be cloudy. However, after 12 PM, there is a precipitation chance of 66%, humidity at 70%, and wind speeds at 5 km/h.

Squads

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Assad Vala(c), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Chad Soper, Kiplin Doriga(w), Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, John Kariko, Semo Kamea, Kabua Morea, Charles Amini, Jack Gardner, Hila Vare

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kanchanjunga Express Mishap: Not Goods Train Driver's Fault, Allowed To Pass Red Signals, Says Internal Document
  2. MBA Paper Leak: MP Cong Seeks Arrest Of Defector Akshay Bam As College Link Emerges
  3. Train Accident In West Bengal Kills 8, Rescue Op On At War Footing | In Pics
  4. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: 9 Dead; Goods Train Driver Not At Fault, Automatic Signalling Failed, Docs Suggest
  5. Helped By Female Staff, Pregnant Woman Gives Birth To Baby In Bus Station
Entertainment News
  1. Zaara Warsi Visits Grandmom's Lucknow Home For Eid To Gorge On Kebabs
  2. How To Look Suave, Dapper And Colourful This Eid? Ranveer Singh Shares Boss Vibes
  3. Blake Lively On Film Adaptation Of 'It Ends With Us': Did Our Best To Honour The Book And Fans
  4. Short Film 'Colonel Kalsi' To Screen At MIFF 2024
  5. Anil Kapoor Starts Preparations For ‘Subedaar’, Shares Picture On Social Media
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Romania-Ukraine Underway At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  2. ICC T20 World Cup: Babar Azam Surpasses MS Dhoni For Most Runs As Skipper In Tournament History
  3. US Open Golf: 'The Highlight Of My Life', Says Bryson DeChambeau After Second Title
  4. New Zealand Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Can NZ See Boult Off With A Victory?
  5. Serbia At UEFA Euro 2024: Kostic Feared To Have Suffered Ligament Damage In Defeat To England
World News
  1. Juneteenth 2024: What To Know About Bank And Post Office Hours
  2. North Korea Says Russian President Putin Will Arrive In The North On Tuesday
  3. Are You A Parent? This Is How You Can Help Your Kid Overcome Bedtime Anxiety
  4. ‘Heat Dome’ Set To Strike NYC; Follow These Experts' Advice to Stay Cool And Prevent Heat Illness
  5. 'Making Fun Of Short People': Walmart's New Cart Design Draws Criticism From Shoppers
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 9 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express; Signal Jump Likely Cause | Key Points
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: 9 Dead; Goods Train Driver Not At Fault, Automatic Signalling Failed, Docs Suggest
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s