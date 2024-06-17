New Zealand are all set to face Papua New Guinea at Trinidad's Brian Lara Stadium on Monday. This match holds significance for New Zealand, even though it's considered a 'dead rubber,' as it could potentially mark Trent Boult's final T20 World Cup appearance. While both teams are already out of contention for the Super Eight round, New Zealand aims to give younger players opportunities and lay the groundwork for future ICC events. Whether PNG will spoil Boult's T20 World Cup farewell or if New Zealand will secure a final victory, only time will tell. (Full Coverage|Cricket News)
19:32 IST: The toss has been delayed due to rain. Covers are on.
Weather In Trinidad and Tobago
In terms of the weather, this match is expected to experience interruptions due to rain, with thunderstorms forecasted on match day. Hopefully, these pass quickly to allow for a full game. During the match at 10:30 local time, it is predicted to be cloudy. However, after 12 PM, there is a precipitation chance of 66%, humidity at 70%, and wind speeds at 5 km/h.
Squads
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman
Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Assad Vala(c), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Chad Soper, Kiplin Doriga(w), Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, John Kariko, Semo Kamea, Kabua Morea, Charles Amini, Jack Gardner, Hila Vare