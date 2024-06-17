New Zealand are all set to face Papua New Guinea at Trinidad's Brian Lara Stadium on Monday. This match holds significance for New Zealand, even though it's considered a 'dead rubber,' as it could potentially mark Trent Boult's final T20 World Cup appearance. While both teams are already out of contention for the Super Eight round, New Zealand aims to give younger players opportunities and lay the groundwork for future ICC events. Whether PNG will spoil Boult's T20 World Cup farewell or if New Zealand will secure a final victory, only time will tell. (Full Coverage|Cricket News)