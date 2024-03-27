IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals Vs Delhi Capitals: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To

Rajasthan Royals will face off against Delhi Capitals in match no. 9 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Thursday at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The Royals have won their first match against Lucknow Super Giants whereas Delhi Capitals have lost their first game against Punjab Kings. (Full IPL 2024 Coverage | Streaming)
Rishabh Pant returned to professional cricket after a long time and showed positive signs in the first game. Abhishek Porel, who came as an impact player for Delhi Capitals played a blistering knock and the same will be expected from him on Thursday as well.
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson also started his IPL 2024 campaign with a bang. He made an unbeaten 82-run knock in the first game against Lucknow Super Giants and he will be trying to continue that form in the next match against Delhi Capitals.
Jake Fraser-McGurk can make his way into the playing eleven after Tristan Stubbs failed to make runs in the game against the Punjab Kings. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav bowled brilliant spells. Delhi's management will go for Mukesh Kumar after veteran Ishant Sharma got injured during the match against the Kings in Mullanpur.
The match no. 9 in IPL 2024 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will showcase a lot of play key battles. Three of them which are worth watching out for are:
1. David Warner vs Trent Boult
The veteran Aussie batter David Warner comes to open the innings with his compatriot Mitchell Marsh and likes to give a thumping start. Trent Boult who has taken 23 scalps in the first over of the innings in IPL, can possess some danger for him. Boult has a sharp bouncer and accurate yorker in his arsenal and he may use them against the veteran southpaw.
2. Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Khaleel Ahmed
The battle between the left-arm pacer and young Southpaw opening batter is an interesting one as both open the innings in their respective departments. Jaiswal is in sublime form and likes to take on the bowlers at the start of his inning. Khaleel swings the ball in the first few overs and can prove to be effective against Jaiswal.
3. Sanju Samson vs Kuldeep Yadav
Sanju Samson has started his IPL campaign with a big score of 82 not out. Kuldeep Yadav also is in good form and bowled effectively in the first game against Punjab Kings where he took two crucial wickets by conceding just 20 runs in his spell. Sanju likes to attack spinners and Yadav's mystery spin can be fatal for him on Thursday.
RR vs DC Full Squads:
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rovman Powell, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Prasidh Krishna, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore
Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Abishek Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara