RR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal

Rajasthan Royals are set to host the Delhi Capitals in their second match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday. (Full IPL 2024 Coverage | More Cricket News)
This will be the second game for the Royals at their home venue after they registered a thumping victory of 20 runs against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. Captain Sanju Samson played a match-winning knock of 82 runs and remained unbeaten. Sandeep Sharma and Trent Boult also impressed with their bowling.
On the other hand, the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals have started their campaign with a defeat against the Punjab Kings at Mullanpur. Abhishek Porel displayed some serious hitting in that match as an 'impact' player and the same will be expected from him on Thursday. Ishant Sharma's injury is a major concern for the Capitals.
Rishabh Pant looked promising in his comeback to professional cricket, and a big knock will be expected from him in the match against Rajasthan Royals. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh opened the batting and provided a good start. Jake Fraser-McGurk is also available and can play in place of Tristan Stubbs.
RR vs DC Full Squads:
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rovman Powell, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Prasidh Krishna, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore
Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Abishek Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara
Live streaming details of RR vs DC, Match 9 in IPL 2024
When will the RR vs DC, IPL 2024 match be played?
The ninth match of IPL 2024 will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28 2024, at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the RR vs DC, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the match In Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the match In Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the match can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch the match In Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.