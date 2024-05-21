Virat Kohli currently holds the orange cap for scoring the most runs in the tournament. He will be looking to continue his good form with the bat against the Royals. However, RCB may be concerned about Sandeep Sharma, who has dismissed Kohli seven times in 67 deliveries. Additionally, Yash Dayal has dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal twice in 12 deliveries. This sets the stage for an interesting game.