RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024, Eliminator: Match Prediction, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals are set to clash in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 21. Here are the predicted playing XI, pitch report, match prediction and other details of the match

Virat Kohli batting against CSK in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru. AP Photo/Kashif Masood
Rajasthan Royals are set to clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Eliminator of the IPL 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The winner of the match will play Qualifier 2 against the loser of Qualifier 1 and the loser of the Eliminator will be knocked out of the league. (Preview | Full Coverage)

In the "Royal" clash, RCB has the upper hand as their players are in fine form and the momentum is in their court. They have won their last six games in a row, whereas for RR, things have not been favourable in the later stage of the league.

Both teams will be without their English batters - Jos Buttler for RR and Will Jacks for RCB, as they have returned to England. Additionally, Teece Topley will also be unavailable for selection. RCB appears fully prepared, while RR may need some luck against RCB on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli currently holds the orange cap for scoring the most runs in the tournament. He will be looking to continue his good form with the bat against the Royals. However, RCB may be concerned about Sandeep Sharma, who has dismissed Kohli seven times in 67 deliveries. Additionally, Yash Dayal has dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal twice in 12 deliveries. This sets the stage for an interesting game.

Predicted Playing XI for RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024, Eliminator match:

Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan

Impact sub: Nandre Burger

Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj

Impact sub: Swapnil Singh

RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024, Eliminator Pitch report:

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium is batting-friendly and has a lot to offer for the batters. The surface has a few grasses on it and bowlers need to hit hard-length balls. The boundaries are small hence a high-scoring game is on the cards. Spinners might be useful in the powerplay.

RR Vs RCB, Full Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Keshav Maharaj, Donovan Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Shimron Hetmyer, Tanush Kotian, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Tom Curran

RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Head-to-Head:

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played each other 31 times in the IPL and RCB have won 15 matches whereas RR have won only 13 of them. Three matches have ended with no results. In the last five matches, RR have won five whereas RCB have won just two matches.

Total matches played - 31

Matches RCB won - 13

Matches RR won - 15

No Result - 3

RR Vs RCB, Eliminator Weather Report:

The weather for Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is very likely to be hot and humid during the day with zero per cent chances of precipitation. The highest temperature will be 46 degree Celsius whereas the lowest will be 30 degrees.

RR Vs RCB, Match Prediction:

The Eliminator match between RR and RCB will be a tough competition. However, according to Google statistics and trends, RCB have a 60% chance of winning the match in comparison to RR's 40%.

