Harsha Bhogle Commends Air India For Handling Of Ahmedabad Crash Aftermath

The June 12 incident, involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner that crashed shortly after taking off for London, sent shockwaves through the nation and reignited concerns over Air India’s safety standards and operational reliability

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle
Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

Harsha Bhogle appreciates Air India Airlines

The veteran cricket commentator posted on X

Air India to start international operation from October

Cricket columnist and commentator, Harsha Bhogle turned the spotlight to India’s skies this week—specifically, to Air India. The veteran broadcaster, known for his eloquent insights on the field, took to X on Thursday to praise the national airline after a series of smooth flights between Mumbai and London.

What stood out even more than the praise was the timing. Bhogle’s note of approval came just weeks after the worst tragedy in the airline’s modern history—the crash of Air India Flight AI 171, which claimed over 240 lives in Ahmedabad.

The June 12 accident, involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner that crashed shortly after takeoff en route to London, sent shockwaves across the country and prompted renewed scrutiny of Air India’s safety protocols and operational competence.

“The quality of onboard service is a given with Indian crews, but they were exceptional and I was very happy with the overall flying experience,” Bhogle wrote in his post, clarifying that it wasn’t a sponsored endorsement. “I can see the change they’ve been talking about,” he added, referring to the airline’s ongoing transformation since being taken over by the Tata Group.

A Voice That Resonated

The post quickly garnered attention. Not only because Bhogle’s voice carries authority, but also because it arrived during a fragile moment in Air India’s recent history. With the carrier still reeling from the Ahmedabad disaster, Bhogle’s praise seemed to signal a turning point—an indication that, perhaps, the airline was beginning to reclaim lost trust.

Public responses reflected this duality. “This is wonderful feedback to read,” one user commented. “It’s great to hear that Air India is delivering such a positive experience on the Mumbai-London-Mumbai route.” Another added, “The system, approach, and culture of an organization need time to flourish—I’m optimistic about the progress ahead!”

Yet not all reactions were celebratory. Several users raised the question of class disparity: was Bhogle flying business class? “How about economy class?” one user asked, while another suggested that the “exceptional” service may not extend to all passengers equally. This division underlined a longstanding issue with the airline—consistency in passenger experience.

Recovery In Motion

Air India’s revival plan, set in motion after the Tata Group acquired it in early 2022, faced its most critical test following the Ahmedabad crash. The June tragedy saw the loss of passengers, crew members, and civilians on the ground, and raised serious concerns about aircraft maintenance, pilot communication, and emergency response readiness.

A full investigation is still ongoing, and Indian authorities are reportedly considering grounding the Boeing 787-8 aircraft model pending further review (IndiaTimes).

In response, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson announced a phased restoration of international operations starting August 1, with full service expected to resume by October 1. Addressing flyers in an open letter, Wilson assured: “Your trust is valued & your journey safeguarded by our entire Air India family.”

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Senior, Women’s and Junior Selection Committees; Major Overhaul On Cards

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance