Air India CEO Assures Passengers Of Safety, Full International OPs Set To Resume By October

The crash of the Dreamliner, Air India's first wide-body incident since 1978, prompted the airline to implement a voluntary "Safety Pause" in June.

Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson
Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson
  • Air India's CEO is reassuring passengers about safety after a recent crash.

  • The airline performed extra safety checks and will fully restore international flights by October 1.

  • He assured flyers that their trust is valued and their journeys are safeguarded.

Air India is on a mission to win back passenger trust following the crash of flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad this June, with CEO Campbell Wilson personally reaching out to flyers to affirm the airline's commitment to safety and announcing a full restoration of international services by October 1, 2025.

He wrote a letter to members of its frequent flyer programme 'Maharaja Club'. Wilson said, "Whenever you choose to fly with Air India, know that your trust is valued and your journey safeguarded by our entire Air India family, through rigorous processes, advanced technology, and a deeply embedded culture of safety and care."

The crash of the Dreamliner, Air India's first wide-body incident since 1978, prompted the airline to implement a voluntary "Safety Pause" in June. This included a temporary reduction in flights to allow for intensified pre-flight inspections across its fleet and to manage disruptions from regional airspace closures.

During this period, comprehensive inspections were conducted on the entire Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 fleet under the supervision of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), with no issues found. Additional checks on the fuel control switch mechanisms of Boeing 737 and 787-8 aircraft also yielded clear results.

Following these measures, a phased resumption of services began on August 1, with the goal of returning to a full international schedule by October. The DGCA, which had issued several orders to the airline regarding lapses in areas like scheduling, recently described Air India's audit findings as "entirely normal" for an airline of its size.

Wilson highlighted that Air India's safety protocols meet both DGCA and International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards, reinforced by annual DGCA audits and a bi-annual IATA Operational Safety Audit.

Since its privatisation, the airline has also engaged global consultancy Oliver Wyman/CAVOK for a full safety assessment and Boeing for an Operational Efficacy Program to modernise its systems.

Acknowledging recent operational disruptions, the CEO assured passengers that corrective measures are being implemented and that the airline's fleet retrofit program to enhance the onboard experience remains on track.

