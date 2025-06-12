National

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Reactions Pouring In After Air India Flight Mishap | Who Said What

Leaders across the political spectrum have reacted and expressed concern over the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

People standing around debris at the airplane crash site in Ahmedabad
People standing around debris at the airplane crash site in Ahmedabad
A devastating aviation mishap shook the whole nation on Thursday as the London-bound Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed soon after takeoff from Gujarat's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. While the exact casualty figures are yet to be ascertained, many people are feared to be dead.

The flight carrying 232 passengers and 12 crew members was en route to London Gatwick Airport. As per reports, the plane was being flown by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar.

Videos have been making the rounds on social media showing multiple explosions followed by thick plumes of smoke emanating from the crash site in Ahmedabad.

Leaders across the political spectrum have reacted and expressed concern over the tragic mishap.

Who Said What?

Terming the incident 'heartbreaking beyond words', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it has "stunned and saddened us". In a post on X, PM Modi said, "The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words.

"In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected". he added.

Expressing concern over the tragedy, President Murmu said, "I am deeply distressed to learn about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. It is a heart-rending disaster. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. The nation stands with them in this hour of indescribable grief."

What We Know So Far About The Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad

BY Outlook Web Desk

Taking it to X, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "The Ahmedabad Air India crash is heartbreaking. The pain and anxiety the families of the passengers and crew must be feeling is unimaginable. My thoughts are with each one of them in this incredibly difficult moment. Urgent rescue and relief efforts by the administration are critical - every life matters, every second counts. Congress workers must do everything they can to help on the ground."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed "profound shock" over the Air India plane crash in a locality near Ahmedabad airport.

"Stunned and profoundly shocked to know of the most tragic Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad today," Banerjee said in a post on X.

“It is a most sad news for all of us, even while we anxiously wait for survivors' details and pray for survival of all. The crash during take-off of the London-bound plane has shaken and saddened me to my core. While we do not know exact figures, media reports indicate that there were 242 passengers in the plane. I am praying to God at this moment,” she added.

Turbulent Dreams: Unpacking Boeing 787’s Troubles

BY Outlook Web Desk

Expressing grief over the incident, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said,"I am shocked by the heartbreaking incident of the plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. My deepest condolences to the deceased of the accident and their families. May Marang Buru protect everyone."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday called the Air India plane crash as "very unfortunate" incident and prayed for the safety of passengers onboard the flight.

"Deeply shocked to learn that an Air India flight with over 200 passengers has met with an accident in Ahmedabad, Gujarat." "This is a deeply distressing development. Praying for everyone's safety and hoping that all those affected receive timely help and care," he said.

Gujarat Plane Crash: Air India Flight Carrying 242 Passengers Crashes In Ahmedabad, Operations Suspended At The Airport

BY Outlook Web Desk

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also expressed condolences to the victims of the crash, in a post on 'X', even as many are feared dead in the crash.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashoka said he is devastated by the news of the flight crash in Ahmedabad, in a post on 'X'. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said he was in deep sorrow over the crash of Air India flight AI171, which was en route to London from Ahmedabad.

The chief minister extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident, calling the incident "extremely distressing." A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport Thursday afternoon.

"The tragic news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad is deeply painful. Many passengers have lost their lives. I pray to God for the safety of all and hope that such incidents do not result in further loss of life," Adityanath said.

