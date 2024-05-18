Cricket

Virat Kohli Feels Impact Player Rule has 'Disrupted The Balance' Of The Game

Echoing India skipper Rohit Sharma's sentiments, star batter Virat Kohli has criticised the Impact Player substitution rule and said it is "disrupting the balance" of the game

AP
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli en route his century against Rajasthan Royals in match of Indian Premier League 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

Bengaluru, May 18: Echoing India skipper Rohit Sharma's sentiments, star batter Virat Kohli has criticised the Impact Player substitution rule and said it is "disrupting the balance" of the game. (More Cricket News)

The mid-innings substitution rule, adopted in the previous edition of the IPL, has sparked a row with Rohit expressing his displeasure in a podcast last month. Now, Kohli has urged for a rethink of the rule.

"I agree with Rohit. Entertainment is one aspect of the game but there is no balance," Kohli said on Jio Cinema. "I think it has disrupted the balance and a lot of people are feeling this way, not just me," he said.

Rohit in the podcast had said, "I'm not a big fan... It's going to hold back all-rounders. Cricket is played by 11, not 12 (players)."

Punjab Kings set the record for the highest successful chase in T20 history when they overhauled Kolkata Knight Riders' 262 with eight balls to spare.

Sunrisers Hyderabad also smashed the record for the highest-ever total in franchise cricket by posting 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

This edition has witnessed eight 250-plus totals and Kohli felt the bowlers' pain.

"Bowlers are feeling like what they should do," Kohli said.

"I have never experienced anything like it where bowlers think they will concede four or a six on every ball.

"Not every team has a Bumrah (Jasprit) or the mystery of Rashid Khan," he said.

"I am telling you, with one extra batter there is a reason I am playing with 200-plus strike rate in the powerplays. I know there is a batsman waiting at No. 8 as well.

"We are playing a high level of cricket and it should not be that dominant in my opinion. There is a beauty about having an equal balance between bat and ball," Kohli added.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has said that the Impact Player rule is a "test case", implemented to give two Indian players opportunity in a game.

He has also indicated that they would talk to the stakeholders for using it in future editions of the IPL.

"I am sure Jay (Shah) bhai has mentioned it already that they will review it and I am sure that they will come to a conclusion which brings the game into balance," said Kohli.

