New Zealand will face Papua New Guinea in the last group-stage fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Monday. (More Cricket News)
This is the first time that the New Zealand team will be playing a game against PNG in any international cricket match. The Kane Williamson-led side is already eliminated from the race of Super Eight.
This game will also mark the last T20I match of Trent Boult. Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway have not been able to perform well. Williamson's poor performance has been a low point for the Kiwi side as well.
The Assad Vala-led side will be trying to put an end to their campaign with a tough fight against New Zealand. The weather has been a talking point throughout the tournament and it may delay the match on Monday as well.
New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea, Head-To-Head Record
New Zealand and Papua New Guinea will face each other for the first time in any international cricket match on Monday.
Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Assad Vala(c), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Chad Soper, Kiplin Doriga(w), Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, John Kariko, Semo Kamea, Kabua Morea, Charles Amini, Jack Gardner, Hila Vare
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman
New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea: Probable Playing XIs
Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Assad Vala(c), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Chad Soper, Kiplin Doriga(w), Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, John Kariko, Semo Kamea
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson
New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Weather Report
Trinidad's sky will be cloudy throughout the morning, according to Accuweather.com. During these hours, the stadium has a 25% probability of rain. That being said, there is a chance that the game will be abandoned after a few overs, or it may be called off before a ball is bowled due to the 43.3 mm of rain that is predicted for the afternoon.
New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Pitch Report
In the ten Twenty20 International matches that Trinidad has hosted, the side has won six by bowling first and six by batting first. One of the better batting grounds in the West Indies is this one. At this location, West Indies and Afghanistan won their matches with the bat, while New Zealand won the chase.
Teams have found it difficult to chase down the par score of 160. With the Kiwis' potent bowling assault, batting first ought to result in a safe total. As they did against Uganda, they can also try to chase swiftly by cheaply conceding defeat to PNG.
New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Match Prediction
New Zealand are expected to win the match against Papua New Guinea on Monday. There is an 80% chance of the Kiwi team winning the match in comparison of PNG's 20%.