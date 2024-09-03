National

‘It’s Crucial To Educate Boys’: Bombay HC Over Badlapur Sexual Assault Case

Bombay High Court observed that a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted because the local police had not properly investigated the case and “there was a strong public outcry”.

Bombay High Court.(File photo)
Bombay High Court.(File photo) | Photo: PTI


The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the police team investigating the Badlapur sexual assault case of two girls at a school to build a “watertight” case. The case shook the entire Maharashtra leading to protests across the state.

The court directed the police team to avoid filing a charge sheet hastily under public pressure, reports said.

A division bench comprising Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan stressed the importance of raising awareness among boys. Justice Dere, while altering a government slogan remarked, “It’s crucial to educate boys—'Bete ko padhao, beti ko bachao' (teach the boy, protect the girl).” PTI reported.

Last month, the bench had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident after two four-year-old girls were sexually assaulted inside the washroom of the school by a male attendant.

The bench observed that a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted because the local police had not properly investigated the case and “there was a strong public outcry.”

“This is a larger issue. This case will set a precedent for all such cases in future. Public is watching and what message we are giving is important,” the court said.

“Don't file the chargesheet hurriedly. There is still time. Don't go by public pressure. Investigation has to be done properly before chargesheet is filed. Before the chargesheet is filed, ensure everything is in order. Make a watertight case,” the court said.

The court also rapped the SIT on the knuckles for the "stereotypical" manner in which the case diary was maintained. “Is this a manner in which case diary is maintained? Is it a modus operandi to write a case diary in stereotypical manner by the investigating officer?” the HC asked.

“Every step of the probe has to be mentioned in the case diary, the judges said, saying that details were not mentioned in the diary. The purpose of writing a case diary is defeated when it is written in this way, and it actually reflects the shoddy probe of this case,” it added.

