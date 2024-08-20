National

Badlapur School Case: Angry Parents Stage Rail Blockade Over Alleged Sex Abuse Of Kindergarten Girls

On August 17, the police arrested a school attendant at the school for allegedly abusing two girls studying in the kindergarten, aged three and four years. As per the complaint, he abused the girls in the toilet of the school.

Badlapur school news
The incident on Tuesday led to blockade at a local railway station by angry parents of children studying at the school over the incident Photo: X/PTI
info_icon

The alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur area of Maharashtra's Thane district has led the arrest of two staffers in connection with the matter and a blockade at a local railway station by angry parents of children studying at the facility over the incident which comes amid nationwide outrage over a rape and murder case of West Bengal's Kolkata.

On August 17, the police arrested a school attendant at the school for allegedly abusing two girls studying in the kindergarten, aged three and four years. As per the complaint, he abused the girls in the toilet of the school.

Badlapur School Case | Key Points

-Principal Suspended: The management of the school in question at Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district has suspended its principal and two staffers in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of two girls.

-What The Girls Revealed: The arrest in the alleged case came after the two girls told their parents that the attendant touched them inappropriately, following which a complaint was filed and a case was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

-What School Said: In the wake of the incident, the management of the school said on Monday late evening that it has suspended the principal, a class teacher and a female attendant, holding them responsible for it. The school management also tendered an apology over the episode and said it has blacklisted the firm which has been given the contract for housekeeping.

-Cop Transferred: The Badlapur police also transferred the police station in-charge for the alleged failure to take action when the parents approached the police, an official cited in a news agency PTI report said.

ALSO READ | 'Can't Wait For Another Rape': SC On Kolkata Doctor Case

-Angry Parents Block Trains: On Tuesday, August 20, morning, a large group of the parents of the children studying in the school gathered outside the institution to demand strict action against those guilty. After some time, carrying banners and placards, protesters, including a large number of women, came onto the tracks at the Badlapur railway and blocked trains, shouting slogans to demand action against the guilty. The protest reportedly hit movement of trains on Up and Down routes since around 8 am.

-Badlapur Bandh Call: Several organisations have given a call for Badlapur bandh to protest against the incident. Local MLA Kisan Kathore took up the issue with the authorities, and demanded strong action against the accused along with the police personnel who failed to take timely action.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Samoa's Darius Visser Breaks Yuvraj Singh's T20I Record, Scores 39 Runs In One Over
  2. Yuvraj Singh's Inspiring Journey To Hit The Big Screen; Biopic Confirmed At T-Series
  3. MAX60 2024: Isuru Udana Stars As New York Strikers Ease Past Miami Lions
  4. IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants, Zaheer Khan In Talks Over Vacant Mentor Role - Report
  5. Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024: Live Streaming, Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Who Is Manolo Marquez? The Indian Football Team Head Coach With Dual Role
  2. Igor Stimac Vs AIFF: Former India Football Team Coach Takes National Body To FIFA Over Contract Dispute
  3. World Cup Qualifiers: Injured Messi Out Of Argentina Squad For Upcoming Chile, Colombia Fixtures
  4. Premier League: Lack Of Ruthless Edge Frustrates Tottenham Boss Postecoglou In Leicester Draw
  5. Villarreal 2-2 Atletico Madrid: Simeone's Men Fight Back For Draw
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
  2. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  3. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  4. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Proud Of Overcoming 'Difficult Moment' Against Alexander Zverev To Reach Final
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: 'We Are Denying Women Doctors Equality', Says SC; Constitutes 10-Member Task Force
  2. Badlapur School Case: Angry Parents Stage Rail Blockade Over Alleged Sex Abuse Of Kindergarten Girls
  3. Day In Pics: August 20, 2024
  4. 'Can't Wait For Another Rape': SC On Kolkata Doctor Case | Top Quotes
  5. Supreme Court Overturns Controversial Calcutta HC Ruling Asking Young Girls To 'Control Sexual Urges'
Entertainment News
  1. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  2. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  3. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
US News
  1. DNC 2024: Tearful Biden's Swan Song; Attacks On Trump, Support For Harris & More | Day 1 Highlights
  2. Trump Campaign's New Attack On Kamala Harris: Unsubstantiated Allegations Of A 'Drinking Problem' | Controversy Explained
  3. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  4. Planned Parenthood Offers Free Vasectomies, Medication Abortions, And Emergency Contraceptives At 2024 DNC | What You Need To Know
  5. 'Circle Chain' TikTok Trend: What It Means And Why It's Going Viral | Explained
World News
  1. UK Mulls 'Right To Disconnect' After Downing Street Reveals Link To Productivity, Economic Growth
  2. Sri Lanka Sets Expenditure Limits For Presidential Election Campaign For First Time
  3. DNC 2024: Tearful Biden's Swan Song; Attacks On Trump, Support For Harris & More | Day 1 Highlights
  4. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  5. Libya's Powerful Central Bank Governor Fired As Country's Deep Divisions Persist
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: 'We Are Denying Women Doctors Equality', Says SC; Constitutes 10-Member Task Force
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur