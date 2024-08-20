Badlapur School Case: Angry Parents Stage Rail Blockade Over Alleged Sex Abuse Of Kindergarten Girls

The alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur area of Maharashtra's Thane district has led the arrest of two staffers in connection with the matter and a blockade at a local railway station by angry parents of children studying at the facility over the incident which comes amid nationwide outrage over a rape and murder case of West Bengal's Kolkata.
On August 17, the police arrested a school attendant at the school for allegedly abusing two girls studying in the kindergarten, aged three and four years. As per the complaint, he abused the girls in the toilet of the school.
Badlapur School Case | Key Points
-Principal Suspended: The management of the school in question at Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district has suspended its principal and two staffers in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of two girls.
-What The Girls Revealed: The arrest in the alleged case came after the two girls told their parents that the attendant touched them inappropriately, following which a complaint was filed and a case was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
-What School Said: In the wake of the incident, the management of the school said on Monday late evening that it has suspended the principal, a class teacher and a female attendant, holding them responsible for it. The school management also tendered an apology over the episode and said it has blacklisted the firm which has been given the contract for housekeeping.
-Cop Transferred: The Badlapur police also transferred the police station in-charge for the alleged failure to take action when the parents approached the police, an official cited in a news agency PTI report said.
-Angry Parents Block Trains: On Tuesday, August 20, morning, a large group of the parents of the children studying in the school gathered outside the institution to demand strict action against those guilty. After some time, carrying banners and placards, protesters, including a large number of women, came onto the tracks at the Badlapur railway and blocked trains, shouting slogans to demand action against the guilty. The protest reportedly hit movement of trains on Up and Down routes since around 8 am.
-Badlapur Bandh Call: Several organisations have given a call for Badlapur bandh to protest against the incident. Local MLA Kisan Kathore took up the issue with the authorities, and demanded strong action against the accused along with the police personnel who failed to take timely action.