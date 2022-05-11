Delhi University: A Century-old Emotion



One of the most prestigious universities across India, Delhi University began in 1922 with merely three colleges and 750 students. Little did these students know that they were studying at what was about to become a behemoth in the Indian educational sector in a few decades.

On January 16, 1922, the Delhi University Bill was introduced in the Imperial Legislative Assembly. The DU Act came into force on May 1, 1922, and had Viceroy Lord Reading and Hari Singh Gour as its first Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor respectively.

DU's Philosophy Department (1969-70)

On May 1st, 2022, Delhi University completed a flamboyant 100 years. Known for its bedazzling alumni, the colleges of Delhi University are renowned for chiselling and shaping students in every possible aspect.

Here’s a list of some Delhi University colleges that have braved the ravages of time:

Zakir Hussain College: The greyest hair of Delhi University, Zakir Hussain College was established in 1792 by Ghaziuddin Khan, the first Nizam of Hyderabad and the general of the notorious Aurangzeb himself. Originally a Madrasa, it was shut down and a college was established for art, literature and science by the British empire in 1792. It was the benchmark for educating Indians in the English language as well as literature.

St Stephen's College

St. Stephen’s College: One of the most legendary colleges of Delhi University, St Stephens was established in 1881 by the Cambridge Mission to Delhi. With star alumni like Amitav Ghosh and Barkha Dutt, St Stephens is also among the first three colleges of DU. Back in 1915, the students of St Stephens witnessed Gandhi speak about the sufferings in South Africa. St Stephen also saw the drafting of India’s biggest agitation against the British.

Miranda House: Established in 1948, this college was named after Sir Maurice Gwyer’s daughter, his favourite actress Carmen Miranda as well as Shakespeare’s Miranda from the Tempest, an epitome for women of all times.Miranda House alumni include Mira Nair, Nandita Das, Late Sheila Dixit andMallika Sherawat. Miranda House was also featured in Akshay Kumar’s Special 26 as well as Fukrey. With beautiful colonial-style architecture, Miranda House is every DU aspirant’s dream.

Hindu College

Indraprastha College for Women: With nearly-royal architecture, Indraprastha College for Women of IPCW is the oldest girls’ college at Delhi University. At the time of Partition, IPCW was a major pillar of support for the education of women coming out of a torn Punjab. It was also a shelter for people to take refuge and stay fed and safe during the tumultuous time.

Hindu College: Late Shri Krishna Dassji Gurwale founded the college in the Chandni Chowk area and had prominent Delhi citizens as trustees. A boarding house served as students residence in 1899 and the college was donated by Rai Bahadur Sultan Singh in Kashmiri Gate, where a hostel was added. In 1922, it was affiliated to the Delhi University and remained a site for anti-colonial agitations in the 1940s.

